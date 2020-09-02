Arrests
Friday, 10:48 p.m., officers arrested Robert Reed, 18, 700 block of South Berkley Road, in the 1100 block of South Cooper Street, on two charges of domestic battery-simple assault and a charge of being a minor in possession of alcohol, all misdemeanors.
Friday, 11:06 p.m., officers arrested Isi Harmon, 39, 900 block of North Armstrong Street, in the area of Madison and Webster streets, on charges of reckless driving, aggressive driving and operating while intoxicated, all misdemeanors.
Friday, 9:30 a.m., deputies arrested Stephen Goshern, 49, Kokomo, on a parole violation.
Friday, 10:10 a.m., deputies arrested Steven L. Pyle, 41, Gas City, on a violation of probation.
Saturday, 4 a.m., officers arrested Cathy Willner, 55, 60 block of North Grant Street, Peru, on a charge of operating while intoxicated.
Saturday, 4:26 p.m., officers arrested John Lease, 57, 3000 block of East 500 South, Peru, on a charge of operating while intoxicated.
Saturday, 12:07 a.m., officers arrested Kelisha Balentine, 22, 500 block of East Taylor Street, in the area of Wabash Avenue and Taylor Street, on a warrant for petition to revoke.
Saturday, 12:10 a.m., officers arrested Nicholas Trees, 22, 1400 block of Schuler Drive, in the area of Sycamore and Washington streets, on a charge of possession of marijuana, a misdemeanor.
Saturday, 12:23 a.m., officers arrested Ronald Banush, 54, 2300 block of Elva Drive, in the area of Lincoln Road and Sharon Drive, on charges of possession of methamphetamine, a Level 6 felony, possession of marijuana, a misdemeanor, possession of paraphernalia, a misdemeanor, and never obtaining a license, a misdemeanor.
Saturday, 7:39 p.m., officers arrested Samantha Patton, 36, Swayzee, in the 1900 block of East Markland Avenue, on charges of possession of methamphetamine, a Level 5 felony, theft, a Level 6 felony, and resisting law enforcement, a misdemeanor.
Sunday, 2:22 a.m., deputies arrested Wallace Dickerson, 41, 2900 block of South 300 West, Peru, on a domestic battery hold.
Sunday, 12:20 p.m., officers arrested David Levine, 38, 1400 block of North Purdum Street, in the area of Madison and Purdum streets, on a warrant for conversion.
Sunday, 8:17 p.m., officers arrested Brittany Jones, 31, 1400 block of East Monroe Street, at the same location, on a warrant for neglect of a dependent.
Monday, 3:28 a.m., deputies arrested Steven Eric Delon, 48, 2900 block of North Apperson Way, at the same location, on a warrant for domestic battery.
Monday, 5:42 a.m., deputies arrested Samantha Ann Beckley, 39, 1200 block of East Barkdol Street, at the HCJ, on a warrant for petition to revoke.
Monday, 5:46 a.m., deputies arrested Justin Brodhead, 29, 1100 block of North Morrison Street, at the HCJ, on two warrants for non-compliance.
Monday, 10:15 a.m., deputies arrested Shauna Kathleen Connolly, 40, 2000 block of Creekstone Drive, in the area of Markland and Purdum streets, on a charge of driving while suspended with a prior suspension, a misdemeanor.
Monday, 11:38 a.m., deputies arrested Scott D. Shallenberger, 45, 4000 block of Pleasant Drive, at the Howard County Jail, on a warrant for criminal mischief.
Monday, 11:50 a.m., deputies arrested Alyssa Ann Beatty, 31, 1000 block of West Monroe Street, at the Howard County Courthouse, on a warrant for petition to revoke and violation of in-home detention.
Monday, 12:53 p.m., deputies arrested Carrie L. Glunt, 52, 1900 block of South Goyer Road, at the HCJ, on a warrant for operating a vehicle while being a habitual traffic violator.
Monday, 1:30 p.m., deputies arrested Austi M. Bolton, 27, 5000 block of Council Ring Boulevard, at the HCC, on a warrant for petition to revoke.
Monday, 3:12 p.m., deputies arrested Lynn Nicole Anderson, 39, Greentown, in Greentown, on charges of possession of methamphetamine, a Level 6 felony, possession of marijuana, a misdemeanor, and possession of paraphernalia, a misdemeanor.
Monday, 5:54 p.m., deputies arrested Dwayne Edward Jones, 51, 2100 block of West Jefferson Street, at the HCJ, on a warrant for petition to revoke.
Monday, 6:01 p.m., deputies arrested Damien Michael Shutt, 21, 700 block of North Wabash Avenue, at the HCJ, on a warrant for petition to revoke.
Monday, 6:04 p.m., deputies arrested Tyler Lane Nix, 28, 1500 block of South Union Street, at the HCJ, on a warrant for non-compliance.
Monday, 12:30 a.m., officers arrested Brandon Brittain, 39, 900 block of West Jefferson Street, in the area of Locke and Hoffer streets, on a warrant for petition to revoke and charges of possession of methamphetamine, a Level 6 felony, a Level 6 felony, possession of paraphernalia, a misdemeanor, and driving while suspended with prior suspensions, a misdemeanor.
Monday, 12:31 a.m., officers arrested Jamie Fawcett, 29, Galveston, in the area of Defenbaugh Street and Indiana Avenue, on charges of dealing methamphetamine, a Level 2 felony, possession of methamphetamine, a Level 3 felony, possession of a controlled substance, a Level 6 felony, possession of a controlled substance, a misdemeanor, possession of marijuana, a misdemeanor, and possession of paraphernalia, a misdemeanor.
Monday, 12:51 p.m., officers arrested Christina Carter, 37, 1400 block of Main Street, in the area of Bell and Tate streets, on charges of possession of cocaine, a Level 6 felony, possession of methamphetamine, a Level 6 felony, possession of marijuana, a misdemeanor, and possession of paraphernalia, a misdemeanor.
Monday, 3:28 p.m., officers arrested Steven Armfield, 54, 600 block of Marsha Court, in the 600 block of East Tate Street, on a Hamilton County warrant and a warrant for petition to revoke.
Monday, 3:28 p.m., officers arrested William Shaffer Jr., 35, 900 block of South Courtland Avenue, at the same location, on a warrant for petition to revoke.
Monday, 4:25 p.m., officers arrested Sarah Parvin, 47, 200 block of East Murden Street, in the 400 block of South Apperson Way, on a warrant for visiting a common nuisance.
Monday, 4:29 p.m., officers arrested Ricky Fields, 64, 1100 block of South Locke Street, in the area of Carter and Ohio streets, on charges of battery on an officer, a Level 6 felony, and resisting law enforcement, a misdemeanor.
Monday, 5:55 p.m., officers arrested Mary Balsbaugh, 67, 1800 block of West Judson Road, in the 3500 block of South LaFountain Street, on a charge of disorderly conduct, a misdemeanor.
Monday, 11:31 p.m., officers arrested Matthew DeWitt, 48, 400 block of West Butler Street, in the 900 block of North Washington Street, on a charge of driving while suspended, a misdemeanor.
Tuesday, 10:10 a.m., officers arrested Jacob Earnheart, 32, 700 block of South Purdum Street, in the 300 block of North Philips Street, on a warrant for petition to revoke.
Tuesday, 12:53 p.m., officers arrested Nicholas Gibson, 33, 1200 block of North Webster Street, in the 400 block of West Jefferson Street, on a warrant for petition to revoke.
Tuesday, 1:23 p.m., officers arrested Charles Dunmore, 56, 400 block of North Webster Street, in the 500 block of East Sycamore Street, on charges of methamphetamine, a Level 6 felony, and possession of paraphernalia, a misdemeanor.
Tuesday, 7 p.m., officers arrested James Lowe, 33, 5000 block of Council Ring Boulevard, at the same location, on charges of domestic battery, a Level 6 felony, strangulation, a Level 6 felony, confinement, a Level 6 felony, and interference in reporting a crime, a misdemeanor.
Tuesday, 8:43 p.m., officers arrested Daniel Howard, 41, 600 block of Bradford Drive, in the 2200 block of West Jefferson Street, on charges of battery causing bodily injury and disorderly conduct, both misdemeanors.
Tuesday, 8:45 p.m., officers arrested Antoinette Washington, 50, 2200 block of West Jefferson Street, at the same location, on charges of domestic battery-simple assault and disorderly conduct, both misdemeanors.
Tuesday, 8:57 p.m., officers arrested Michael Kennedy, 56, 2200 block of West Jefferson Street, at the same location, on charges of domestic battery-simple assault and disorderly conduct, both misdemeanors.
Tuesday, 11:38 p.m., officers arrested James McGee, 53, 3000 block of Whitehouse Drive, in the area of Locke and Monroe streets, on a charge of operating while intoxicated, a misdemeanor.
Wednesday, 3:24 a.m., officers arrested Earnest Battle, 45, 800 block of East Hoffer Street, in the area of U.S. 31 and Indiana 24, on a Rush County warrant and charges of resisting law enforcement, a Level 6 felony, possession of cocaine, a Level 6 felony, possession of paraphernalia, a misdemeanor, and reckless driving, a misdemeanor.
Wednesday, 3:24 a.m., officers arrested Belinda Mahomes, 30, 400 block of Amberwood Drive, in the area of U.S. 31 and Indiana 24, on charges of neglect of a dependent, a Level 6 felony, possession of cocaine, a Level 6 felony, and possession of paraphernalia, a misdemeanor.
Miami County Arrests
Monday, 6:37 p.m., officers arrested Samuel Davis, 52, 100 block of East Franklin Street, Peru, on a charge of theft.
Monday, 7:21 p.m., officers arrested Jay Clark, 57, 3000 block of Peoria Drive, Peru, on two charges of domestic battery.
Arrests
Friday, 7 p.m., deputies arrested Laura J. Morados, 41, Peru, on a warrant for failure to appear.
Friday, 8:15 p.m., deputies arrested Dustin R. Angell, 30, Tipton, on a charge of failure to register as a sex offender.
Saturday, 10:30 p.m., deputies arrested Demetrius A. Hunter, 38, Indianapolis, on a warrant for failure to appear.
Sunday, 1:56 a.m., officers arrested Sierra R. Fisher, 21, Indianapolis, on a charge of operating while intoxicated.
Monday, 3 a.m., deputies arrested James A. Addington, 28, Frankfort, on a warrant for failure to appear.
