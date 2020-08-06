Howard County
Arrests
Sunday, 12:20 a.m., officers arrested Karl Malone, 28, 2500 block of North Apperson Way, in the area of Diamond Street and Vaile Avenue, on two Hendricks County warrants, a Hamilton County warrant and a charge of driving while suspended, a misdemeanor.
Sunday, 12:25 a.m., officers arrested Mikeisha Adkins, 23, 1200 block of East Mulberry Street, at the same location, on charges of possession of cocaine, a Level 6 felony, and possession of marijuana, a misdemeanor.
Sunday, 12:58 a.m., officers arrested Deerik Hall, 29, Anderson, in the area of East Sycamore and Ohio streets, on a Grant County warrant.
Sunday, 2:35 a.m., officers arrested Chad Stafford, 43, 3000 block of North Apperson Way, in the area of South Bell and East Harrison streets, on charges of possession of a hypodermic syringe or needle, a Level 6 felony, and driving while suspended, a misdemeanor.
Sunday, 2:43 a.m., officers arrested Jared Green, 35, 600 block of East Superior Street, in the area of East Harrison and South Bell streets, on two warrants for petition to revoke and charges of possession of a hypodermic syringe or needle, a Level 6 felony, possession of methamphetamine, a Level 6 felony, and false informing, a misdemeanor.
Sunday, 2:45 a.m., officers arrested Keeshum Woodard, 23, 900 block of East Jefferson Street, in the area of North Main and East Sycamore streets, on a Hamilton County warrant, a warrant for possession of marijuana, a warrant for failure to appear and a warrant for petition to revoke, as well as charges of possession of methamphetamine, a Level 6 felony, obstruction of justice, a Level 6 felony, resisting law enforcement, a misdemeanor, public intoxication by alcohol, a misdemeanor, and operating a motor vehicle without ever obtaining a license, a misdemeanor.
Sunday, 10:37 a.m., officers arrested Elikahe Green, 42, 6000 block of Waubesa Way, in the 700 block of South Buckeye Street, on charges of battery committed with a deadly weapon, a Level 5 felony, domestic battery in the presence of a child, a Level 6 felony, domestic battery, a Level 6 felony, and criminal trespass, a misdemeanor.
Sunday, 11:30 a.m., deputies arrested Jerome L. McCaskill, 49, 1200 block of East Laguna Drive, in Hemlock, on a charge of criminal trespass, a misdemeanor.
Sunday, 4:10 p.m., officers arrested Wendy Ellis, 37, 1000 block of West Park Avenue, in the 600 block of Brandon Street, on a Tipton County warrant.
Sunday, 8:29 p.m., officers arrested Harry Fondots Jr., 57, 700 block of South Main Street, in the 600 block of South Washington Street, on a charge of domestic battery, a Level 6 felony.
Sunday, 8:32 p.m., officers arrested Tabitha Henry, 40, 600 block of South Washington Street, at the same location, on a charge of domestic battery, a Level 6 felony.
Sunday, 8:54 p.m., deputies arrested Dustin Ryan Elzbeck, 39, unknown address, in the 3700 block of North 00 East West, on a warrant for petition to revoke.
Sunday, 10:54 p.m., officers arrested Jeffrey Miller, 43, 1900 block of North Bell Street, in the area of Morgan Street and Apperson Way, on a charge of possession of methamphetamine, a Level 6 felony.
Sunday, 11:16 p.m., officers arrested Craten Donovan Brown, 25, 400 block of Elliot Court, at the same location, on a warrant for domestic battery in the presence of a child.
Sunday, 11:45 p.m., officers arrested Peter Foltz, 40, 1400 block of West Jefferson Street, in the 2300 block of East Markland Avenue, on a charge of theft, a Level 6 felony.
Monday, 1:05 a.m., officers arrested Jerome McCaskill II, 49, 500 block of East Sycamore Street, in the 1900 block of West Sycamore Street, on charges of intimidation, a Level 6 felony, and disorderly conduct, a misdemeanor.
Monday, 2:05 a.m., officers arrested Dana Glaze, 53, 2400 block of North 300 East, in the area of North Elizabeth and East Jefferson streets, on charges of possession of a legend drug or precursor, a Level 6 felony, possession of cocaine, a Level 6 felony, possession of methamphetamine, a Level 6 felony, and possession of a scheduled drug, a misdemeanor.
Monday, 2:14 a.m., officers arrested Tara Glaze, 1300 block of South Goyer Road, in the area of North Elizabeth and East Jefferson streets, on a warrant for possession of a narcotic drug and a charge of operating a motor vehicle without ever obtaining a license, a misdemeanor.
Monday, 8:04 a.m., officers arrested Tawon Wright, 37, 200 block of Ariel Court, in the 1000 block of North Webster Street, on charges of domestic battery and residential entry, both misdemeanors.
Monday, 4 p.m., officers arrested Bobbie Owens, 36, 1000 block of East Cornell Road, at the same location, on a Wabash County warrant.
Monday, 4:24 p.m., officers arrested Brooke L. Spence, 27, 1300 block of South Waugh Street, in the area of Jefferson Street and St. Joseph Drive, on charges of possession of cocaine, a Level 4 felony, possession of methamphetamine, a Level 5 felony, and possession of a syringe, a Level 6 felony.
Monday, 7:35 p.m., officers arrested Mario Liali, 32, 2200 block of Westdale Court, in the 1600 block of East Sycamore Street, on a warrant for conversion.
Monday, 10:28 p.m., officers arrested Joshua Roberts, 32, 400 block of South Armstrong Street, in the 600 block of South Webster Street, on charges of possession of methamphetamine, a Level 6 felony, forgery, a Level 6 felony, and possession of paraphernalia, a misdemeanor.
Monday, 11:32 p.m., officers arrested Tamika Harvard, 34, 600 block of West Walnut Street, in the area of Vaile Avenue and Market Street, on a charge of never obtaining a license, a misdemeanor.
Monday, 11:52 p.m., officers arrested Justin Smith, 33, 1000 block of Rank Parkway, in the 900 block of East Morgan Street, on a warrant for petition to revoke.
Tuesday, 9:32 a.m., deputies arrested Tawon Linell Wright, 37, 200 block of Ariel Court, at the Howard County Jail, on a warrant for violation of in-home detention.
Tuesday, 1:01 p.m., deputies arrested Joseph R. Alvarado, 38, 600 block of South Berkley Road, at the HCJ, on a warrant for court violation and a warrant for failure to appear.
Tuesday, 1:04 p.m., deputies arrested Kenneth N. Bradburn, 38, 1700 block of North Bell Street, in the 600 block of South Berkley Road, on charges of possession of methamphetamine, a Level 6 felony, and possession of paraphernalia, a misdemeanor.
Wednesday, 4:40 p.m., officers arrested Jolene Yard, 32, Indianapolis, in the area of Sherman Drive and Lincoln Road, on a charge of being a habitual traffic violator, a Level 6 felony.
Wednesday, 5:44 p.m., officers arrested David McClure, 47, 1100 block of East North Street, in the 600 block of South Reed Road, on a warrant for petition to revoke.
Wednesday, 7:50 p.m., officers arrested Patricia Howard, 32, 1500 block of South Plate Street, in the area of Taylor Street and Apperson Way, on charges of dealing methamphetamine, a Level 5 felony, possession of cocaine, a Level 6 felony, and possession of methamphetamine, a Level 6 felony.
Wednesday, 8:28 p.m., officers arrested Joseph Butler, 33, Marion, in the 500 block of North Jay Street, on a warrant for failure to appear and a charge of driving while suspended with prior suspensions, a misdemeanor.
Wednesday, 8:59 p.m., officers arrested Kayla Carmack, 25, 1700 block of North Market Street, in the area of Taylor and Washington streets, on a warrant for failure to appear.
Thursday, 12:30 a.m., officers arrested Patrick Clark, 49, 5500 block of Longbow Drive, in the 1200 block of South Purdum Street, on a warrant for petition to revoke.
Thursday, 4:31 a.m., officers arrested John Byons, 34, 3500 block of Southlea Drive, in the area of Market and Harrison streets, on charges of possession of methamphetamine, a Level 6 felony, and operating while intoxicated, a misdemeanor.
Tipton County
Arrests
Wednesday, 2:20 p.m., deputies arrested Tyeshun J. Johnson, 23, South Bend, on a warrant for failure to appear.
