Six-time defending champion Northwestern and Kokomo will meet in today’s championship of the Kokomo Girls Tennis Sectional after each cruised through the semifinal round on Thursday. In the semis, Northwestern beat Taylor 4-0 and Kokomo beat Tipton 4-1.
Northwestern won all four contested matches 6-0, 6-0. McKenna Layden won at No. 1 singles, Avery Rooze won at No. 2 singles, Emily Goltz and Anna Grube won at No. 1 doubles, and Lauren Lesko and Berkley Wray won at No. 2 doubles. The No. 3 singles match was not contested.
The Wildkats swept the singles matches in their victory over the Blue Devils. Raigan Heflin won 6-0, 6-0 at No. 1 singles, Ellen Callane won 6-2, 6-0 at No. 2, and Claire Callane won 6-1, 6-1 at No. 3. The Kat duo of Avi Pollard and Allie Cothern won the No. 2 doubles match 6-0, 6-1.
The championship is at 4 p.m. today. It’s a rematch of an April 27 matchup which Northwestern won 4-1 at Kokomo. In that meeting, Northwestern won both doubles points and took the Nos. 1 and 2 singles matchups, with the same Tigers at each position as those who played in Thursday’s sectional action.
Northwestern is unbeaten in dual action at 14-0. Kokomo carries a 15-5 record into the final.
CASS 5, CARROLL 0
Lewis Cass swept Carroll at the Logansport Sectional in the semifinal round.
Erika Johnson won 6-0, 6-1 at No. 1 singles for the Kings (9-3). Katie Hurst won 6-1, 6-1 at No. 2 singles. Addison Ousley won 6-2, 6-4 at No. 3 singles.
Dixie Wagoner and Abigail Hileman won 6-1, 6-1 at No. 1 doubles. Guadalupe Gonzalez and Maryn Zeck won 6-1, 6-0 at No. 2 doubles.
Delphi knocked off defending champion Twin Lakes 3-2 in the other semifinal. The Oracles won their matches at Nos. 1 and 2 singles and at No. 2 doubles.
Cass plays Delphi at 4:45 p.m. today for the sectional championship at Logansport.
BOYS GOLF
TIPTON WINS 3-WAY
Tipton fired an outstanding 148 to beat Muncie Central (207) and Anderson (207) in a three-team match at the Players Club in Yorktown.
All-State player Maverick Conaway led the Blue Devils with a 4-under 32. Gavin Hare backed him with a 2-over 38, Preston Lancaster shot 40 and Calvin Condict shot 46.
“This team is starting to peak at the right time,” Tipton coach Justin Palmer said.
SOFTBALL
WESTERN 7, HARRISON 6
Brynley Erb, Chloe Linn and Chloe Hunt combined for eight hits and three extra-base hits as the Panthers overcame deficits twice in turning back the Raiders in Western’s regular-season closer. Class 3A No. 2 Western improved to 26-1 while dealing defending 2022 Class 4A runner-up Harrison (22-5) just its fifth loss.
“Really good test for us and really good for us going into the sectional to know we can come back and fight,” Western coach Jim Clouse said.
Erb was 3 for 4 with her 18th homer of the season, a three-run shot. Linn was 3 for 4 with her eighth homer, a two-run shot. And Hunt was 2 for 4 with a double.
“The thing that stood out to me the most is our resilience in the game,” Clouse said. “We were down 1-0 and then Erb hit the three-run homer to put us up 3-1, and then the next inning they hit a two-run homer to tie it back up, and then they actually took the lead 5-3, and we came back and took the lead and hung on and won.
“In the top of the seventh, they had a runner on second base and two outs and Kieli Fogg, our shortstop, made a diving catch in shallow left, completely laid out and caught it to win the game.”
EASTERN 5, CASS 0
Eastern ace Macy Coan fired a one-hitter with 13 strikeouts and no walks to lead the Class 2A No. 9-ranked Comets past the visiting Kings. For good measure, Coan helped her own cause by belting a two-run home run.
Emillia Andrews also drove in two runs for the Comets (20-4) and Kenzie DeGraaff had an RBI. Defensively, catcher Cassidy Keene threw out a runner trying to steal and second baseman Aubree Pearce offered a web gem.
EASTBROOK 14, TAYLOR 0
The host Titans (1-16) didn’t manage a hit as Eastbrook (16-7) won in five innings.
“We can’t take anything away from Eastbrook. They hit the ball as well as anyone we have seen all year, but we need to focus on hitting the ball and have a drive to want to compete,” Taylor coach Robert McGuire said.
BASEBALL
CARMEL 5, KOKOMO 0
The visiting Greyhounds scored two runs in the second inning and two more in the third to build a 4-0 lead. Carmel pitcher Cameron Heaney took care of the rest as he pitched a shutout.
Kokomo finished with six hits — six singles by six different players.
Ashton Sexton took the loss. He started, pitched three innings and allowed seven hits and three runs. Andrew Barker and Isaac Flamino pitched two innings each in relief.
McCUTCHEON 7, NW 6
The Tigers scored five runs in the top of the first inning but couldn’t hold on as McCutcheon scored a run in the top of the second and six in the top of the third.
“Disappointing in the sense that we scored five in the first, really came out strong … but difference in the game was we had three errors in the third inning and they scored six runs,” Northwestern coach Ryan Ward said.
“Hitting I thought was solid, our relief pitching was phenomenal. Hayden Cook and Koen Berry combined for four innings with no hits and no runs. Physical play and mental mistakes in the third hurt us. We allowed one mistake to snowball into three errors in the inning.”
Cole VanNatter was 2 for 3 with a double for the Tigers (15-9), A.J. Burkhalter was 2 for 4 with two RBI, Eastin Whaley was 2 for 4 and Lincoln Cardwell doubled. Burkhalter started and took the loss.
M-G 7, MACONAQUAH 5
Madison-Grant scored three runs in the top of the seventh to take the game.
Braxton Birner, Trace Armstrong, Bennett Isenburg and Haydon Chance each had multiple hits for the Braves. Chance took the loss. He threw all seven innings with eight hits, four earned runs and three strikeouts.
