Kokomo’s wrestling team kicked off the season by taking sixth place in the 13-team John Hurrle Memorial Tournament at Indianapolis Tech Saturday.
Myles Lenoir, Mitchell Wyrick and Branson Guge each took fourth place to top the Kats’ effort at the tourney. Lenoir was 2-2 at 170 pounds, Wyrick was 2-3 at 182 and Guge was 2-3 at heavyweight.
Omarion Clark-Stitts was 4-1 and took fifth for the Kats at 126. Kymani Howard (160) and Wilmer Corrales (138) were each 3-2 and each took sixth. Jaquan East (145) was 3-2 and took seventh. And Amari Barbary (113) was 3-2 and took ninth.
Lenoir was named the Frances Knue Mental Attitude Award winner for the tourney.
“It was a good start. There were some good teams here – Warren Central won the tournament, Fishers, Hamilton Southeastern, Southport, Perry Meridian [were in the tourney], we faced some good competition,” Kokomo coach Mike Miller said. “We learned a lot about our guys – what we’re doing well, what we need to improve on.”
TAYLOR SUPER 8
James Lambert’s unbeaten effort highlighted Taylor’s day in its season-opening tournament. Lambert went 5-0 at 145 pounds. Also, Titan 195-pounder Ethan Partlow was 3-2. The Titans were 0-5 in team duals.
“Lambert, he was very coachable,” Taylor coach Kyle Murphy said. “He did very well. He was listening, he was taking shots. He’s showing great promise and hopefully he can keep up with it.”
GIRLS BASKETBALL
NW 71, CASS 19
The Class 4A, No. 1-ranked Northwestern Tigers improved to 6-0 overall and 2-0 in the Hoosier Conference East by defeating league foe Lewis Cass by 52 points.
Northwestern opened up a 26-5 first-quarter lead, and extended its advantage to 46-5 at halftime. The Tigers led 60-17 at the end of the third quarter and closed out the fourth quarter with an 11-2 run.
Madison-Laydedn led Northwestern with 23 points. Kendall Bostic had 19 points and 13 rebounds for a double-double, and Klair Merrell scored 10 points. Kyla Mennen led Cass with nine points.
CARROLL 45, FOUNTAIN CENTRAL 21
After leading 5-2 after the first quarter, Carroll (6-1) went on a 17-6 run to lead 22-8 at halftime. The Cougars then added a 14-4 run in the third for 36-12 lead at the end of three and cruised to the finish to drop Fountain Central to 1-4.
Megan Wagner led Carroll with 20 points, and Kelsey Hammond added 11 points.
MAC 48, ROCHESTER 47
Maconaquah held on to win an air-tight game at home against Rochester. Madison Wilson led the Braves (2-1) with 22 points and Lilly Maple added 11.
