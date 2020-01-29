Western girls top Tri-Central 39-19
RUSSIAVILLE – Western’s girls basketball team took control early, posting a 24-9 lead at halftime and went on to top Tri-Central 39-19 Wednesday night at Richard R. Rea Gym.
Caroline Long scored 10 points for the Panthers. Haley Scott and Brooklyn Garber scored eight each, and Sadie Harding and Sammie Garber added four apiece. Long added seven rebounds. Western (9-13) won its third straight to close the regular season and has won five of its last seven.
The Panthers held Tri-Central to 6 of 38 shooting.
Western coach Lisa Pflueger credited the victory to “our defense. Team defense is really clicking and we’re just doing a really good job of just trying to match up and help each other. I think everybody just contributed to our team defense. I think that’s the thing we’ve been really focusing on.”
Western celebrated senior night and got a wide array of contributions.
“Offensively what we’re doing is we’re sharing the ball really well. It makes it hard [to defend] because we can have several kids each night contribute in different ways. Our Garber twins [seniors Sammie and Brooklyn] … both started and really contributed. Brooklyn, this was her first full game and she was able to play – she’s had a knee injury because of soccer. We haven’t had Brooklyn the whole season so very excited that she got to play.”
The Panthers led 9-6 after a quarter, then outscored TC 15-3 in the second quarter. TC coach Jason Bales said the game turned in that period.
“[The Panthers] are big and physical and their defense is probably one of the best in the area and one of the best we’ve seen,” Bales said. “I thought their defense was a big factor and they made things difficult for us.
“Defensively with our size, I thought we played fairly well defensively too, but when you only score 19 points you’re asking your defense to do a lot.”
Brittany Temple led TC (7-15) with 14 points. Kenadie Fernung had six rebounds.
“Definitely a tough shooting night,” Bales said. “Brittany hit some shots and had a good scoring night. We’ve got to have [other] kids step up and make shots and that didn’t happen.”
Maconaquah girls blow out Frankfort 79-42
BUNKER HILL – Maconaquah’s girls basketball team raced out to a 22-7 lead on visiting Frankfort in the first quarter and maintained grip on the game throughout in a 79-42 Mac victory Wednesday night.
Lilly Maple scored 29 points to lead the Braves (9-13). Kianna Sharp added a career-high nine points, and Alex Merritt scored eight.
TC boys continue turnaround season
SHARPSVILLE — Tri-Central’s boys basketball team continued its turnaround season Tuesday with a 50-42 victory over Northfield.
Jake Chapman scored 23 points to lead the Trojans, who improved to 9-6. That matches their win total from the two previous seasons combined.
The Trojans have won two in a row and five of their last six heading into weekend games against Delphi and Frankton. They are shooting for their first winning season since 2014-15.
TC coach Bill Bowen reached the 200-win milestone with Tuesday’s win. He has a 200-224 record over 20 seasons — 20-61 in four seasons at TC and 180-163 in 16 seasons at Hamilton Heights. His final season with Heights was 2006-07.
