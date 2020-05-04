Caretakers aren’t only devoted people who are caring for an ill person or loved one, according to a publication from Purdue University Extension.
Caretakers in the coronavirus age cover all people taking care of others. This means parents, children and even pet owners, Allison Hillis, Health and Human Educator at the Purdue Extension Howard County office said. Hillis co-authored the publication, “Recharging your patience” with Barbara Beaulieu, the extension’s Human Development & Family Studies specialist.
The publication was borne of a conversation between friends and colleagues, Hillis said.
“It kind of evolved through a conversation of my own because I’ve got kids, I’ve got a husband. I’ve transitioned to working from home, so it’s my own personal experience as well as many others’. We all just need to recharge our patience sometimes.
“This is for anybody. I think, all people love their children, their pets, their parents, everybody you’re all of a sudden always with, even just not knowing the situation we’re going to be in, from minute to minute, adds stress.”
The conversation began as a discussion of strategies, Hillis said, asking each other about their coping mechanisms and what they’ve found to be most effective in stress management.
“Like, ‘What are you doing to keep yourself together?’ Things like staying connected with family and friends, we’re doing zoom calls and having morning coffee sessions with friends. Instead of meeting at the coffee shop, we’re having coffee from our own living rooms, but the benefit is still there,” she said.
Research was a key part of the publication, which consists of ten suggestions. Among them are taking some alone time, exercise, and laughter. Not only are these practices that people have found to be effective, but Hillis said research backs the efficacy of them.
“Purdue Extension really prides itself as an organization that provides research behind things,” she said. “Yes, these are tried and true, but why? Here’s why they work, and here’s more behind that idea.”
One of these proven methods is “adjust your expectations,” a practice that Hillis said she has adopted into her own life.
“As I’m sitting here looking at my kitchen, my house is not clean and yet I’m here 24 hours a day,” she said. “So adjusting the expectations of just because you or somebody else might be home more, doesn’t mean that everything is going to magically be happening.”
Many parents, including Hillis, have found themselves suddenly tasked with trying to keep their kids on top of schoolwork, involved in activities suited for social distancing and keeping track of screen time rules. Establishing new routines can help with that.
“What kind of routines do you still have going for your kids?” she said. “Because, and I’m speaking from experience here, it can be really easy for them to sleep in later, and then get up and have breakfast in front of the TV. And then, the dishes are still in the TV room.”
She said that for maybe some parents balancing kids and work at home may have different routines that work, and that is acceptable. Some households might start the day with a compromise, allowing some TV time during breakfast for the kids while the parents clean up the kitchen. Some families may start the day with getting dressed and getting right to work, whichever they’ve found to be most effective.
“We need to keep our households moving,” she said. “Whatever changes we make to our routines will vary among households but it looks different than a standard school morning.”
One of the key components of the publication is “give yourself a break” which suggests people indulge in an activity they enjoy and relax, or cut out the guilt trip, Hillis said.
“Even if you’ve got dishes in the sink from last night that means that you cooked dinner last night,” she said. “That means that had a meal at home, and that means that you gave yourself grace. Give yourself a break. So, you know what? Maybe you opted for that last night. ‘OK, we had dinner, and the dishes are in the sink. I’m done for the night.’”
While Hillis is tasked with educating the public on strategies for the family, especially on childhood education, she said enacting these strategies has been difficult. Adjusting to the new normal has challenges for everyone, she said.
“There are signs that say ‘we’re all in this together,’ and we really are,” she said. “We’re all trying to figure this out together.”
For more information, visit extension.purdue.edu.
