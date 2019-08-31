Developing Our Leaders
By: Michael C. Carson Local Columnist
Last Friday, I was honored when Kokomo High School Head Football Coach Richard Benberry invited me to share with the team before their first game of the season. It was an awesome experience to be with the team in the locker room and on the sideline throughout the game.
I’m very appreciative of Coach Bobby Pettigrew, a great leader and community builder, for recommending me to Coach Benberry.
Being with the players coaching staff, it was very clear to me that I was truly in the arena of learning, so to speak.
“The biggest threat I believe to our society is not creating men and women who understand the potential that they have that lies inside of them. No one is born as a great leader,” Coach Benberry told me.
“Leadership is a process of learning how to listen, learn, and then use wisdom to guide others down a path that many of them do not want to take on their own accord. In developing a leader, one must show them how to not be afraid to be the example and sometimes that means you will be alone which is the best time for God to impart His wisdom on your next steps in the journey.”
In regards to providing strong leadership so that young leaders can and will follow, learn, and teach, Coach Pettigrew said.
“Leaders won't please or be liked by everybody. Always try to do the right thing. Always take pride in being a leader,” he said.
Youth leadership is part of the youth development process and supports the young person in developing two things, according to “Self-Determination is what it’s all about” by Colleen A. Thoma and Elizabeth Evans Getzel.
First, it allows the person to analyze his or her own strengths and weaknesses, set personal and vocational goals, and have the self-esteem, confidence, motivation, and abilities to carry them out. Second, it gives the young person the ability to guide or direct others on a course of action, influence the opinions and behaviors of others, and serve as a role mode.
Duke University’s Leadership Program categorized these leadership skills in several areas.
• Personal – Building a leadership persona from your personality and values.
• Relational Leadership – Forging sound relationships with those you lead.
• Contextual Leadership – Providing coherence and team identity.
• Supportive Leadership – Protecting your people.
• Inspirational Leadership – Motivating exceptional effort.
• Responsible Leadership – Ensuring your leadership is balanced and ethical.
• Configurational Leadership – Adapting your leadership style.
• Co-leadership – Sharing leadership authority.
As we are acting role models for our youth, let’s make sure that they receive a firm spiritual foundation to stand upon.
“Train up a child in the way he should go: and when he is old, he will not depart from it.” (Proverbs 22:6)
Peace with justice, be blessed real, real good, attend worship, and families matter.
Dr. Carson Pastors Saint Paul A.M.E. Church in Indianapolis, Indiana. He is the founder of “Refreshing” A Ministry For Pastors, Ministers, and Laity Needing Restoration, Refreshing, and Healing. A Personal & Professional Development Ministry. He can be reached at carsonvision@acd.net.
