Highland Park blanketed by snow

Highland Park, and Kokomo as a whole, saw a couple of inches snowfall Wednesday and Thursday as documented by this photo submitted by reader Jon Fruth.

 Photo submitted by Jon Fruth

Tyler Juranovich can be reached at 765-454-8577, by email at tyler.juranovich@kokomotribune.com or on Twitter at @tylerjuranovich

React to this story:

0
0
0
0
0

Recommended for you