Holiday shopping can be one of two things. It can be a stressful rush to check off items for each person on your gift list, or it can be an experience.
At Annmarie’s Boutique in Kokomo and Tipton, they hope people make it an experience.
Annmarie Beard, who owns the boutiques, said in both communities it’s easy to turn shopping for Christmas presents into a fun day out.
In Kokomo, one could start their day by grabbing a cup of coffee from Whyte Horse Winery before hitting up local boutiques such as Annmarie’s, the Olive Tree, CoVa & Co. on Mulberry and P.F. Hendricks. Shoppers can round out the day with a bite to eat at Cooper’s Pub, Cook McDoogal’s or any of the eateries on Buckeye Street.
In Tipton, Annmarie’s is conveniently located in the Side Street Mall, which includes a variety of shops such as The Charming Cottage Children’s Boutique, Bloom’s & Blessings Flowers and Gifts and home good store St3lla Luna. Being all in the same place makes it easy to pick up different gifts for everyone on your list. Outside of the Side Street Mall, there are a handful of other local businesses around the downtown area to round out the full holiday shopping experience.
Wherever you choose to shop, Beard said, it’s about so much more than just picking up presents.
Beard and other shop owners agree that one of the most important reasons to shop in town is supporting the local economy.
“When you shop local, that money stays here,” said Lori Warren, owner of P.F. Hendricks in downtown Kokomo.
Warren also hopes people think about the quality of products they’ll find in local shops, as well as the care shop owners put into choosing products. At P.F. Hendricks, Warren chooses products that are high-quality and environmentally friendly. She said many of her customers choose to shop in her store rather than online because they’re aware of the environmental cost of shopping online.
Shopping locally also ensures you get products right then and there, she said, which can take out the stress of waiting for something to arrive in the mail. Plus, they know that what they’re getting fits right, how it feels, that it’s in good shape. Those can all be question marks when ordering online.
And Warren and Beard both agreed that local stores offer something online shopping can’t: personal service. These owners are on hand to help shoppers find just the right thing, to answer questions and to make the experience more personal and enjoyable.
These small local shops know the most important thing for them around the holidays is effective marketing. Beard and Warren primarily use Facebook to promote their businesses, and it’s worked well for them over the years.
Beard doesn’t even use a website for her boutique because she’s found social media to be a more effective way of promoting her business. If she wanted to sell her products through a website, she would need to hire someone new to handle orders and to ensure people aren’t buying products the boutique has already run out of.
Instead, she’ll often post about available items on her Facebook page and encourage people to send a private message if they’re interested. It’s not a guarantee, though, she said. Things tend to go quickly in small boutiques like hers, especially because these shops aren’t buying in bulk.
Beard said she tends to buy two or three of each size for any given piece she’s selling in her stores. This way, each gift is unique and fresh.
The Olive Tree is a new boutique in downtown Kokomo. Having opened earlier this year, this will be the shop’s first holiday season. But owner Whitnie Mitchell isn’t worried. She’s had a variety of jobs in the retail industry, and she previously operated an Etsy store selling her handmade candles. She’s used to seeing a rush right around the holidays.
She plans to boost her inventory in anticipation of that rush, and she’d like to hire some extra help as well. She’s confident people can find some great gifts in her cozy shop, like her signature candles, apparel, home goods and more.
“I’m excited to get to help people find things for their loved ones,” Mitchell said.
Mitchell echoed Beard and Warren by saying that shopping locally is more important than people realize.
“If everyone spent money (locally), how much could we do in our community?” She said. “It’s also about supporting families. We all vote with our dollars.”
Bill Cuppy, executive director of the Logansport Cass County Chamber of Commerce, said shopping locally is important all year.
“We know that local business and entrepreneurs tend to live in (town) and spend their money locally, buy locally and promote local initiatives like sponsoring ball teams and fundraisers.”
If you care about your community, Cuppy said, it just makes sense to shop locally.
Not everything can be purchased from a brick and mortar store, he said. Some things can only be found online.
“But if you can (buy locally), by all means I think that should be the first shot,” Cuppy said.
The Chamber of Commerce can be a useful resource for businesses looking to promote their products and services, Cuppy said.
The majority of their members are small businesses and entrepreneurs. In fact, that’s the general makeup of Logansport.
“We have about 1,500 listed businesses in Logansport, and approximately 90% of them are non-franchises, local mom and pop operations,” Cuppy said.
He sees a lot of these businesses, especially new ones, opening around the downtown area, which makes it easy to pop into several places during a day of shopping. The growing business scene is working to attract people from around the county and even from outside of the area.
“We’re starting to see people from other counties because of things like Legacy and Bonus Pints and the Science Project,” he said. “Some of the new things popping up downtown that are starting to attract people from out of town. …”
Cuppy said it’s still important to have larger franchise stores in town in addition to small, locally owned shops.
“There’s a place for franchises and we need them,” he said. “But the majority of our businesses in Logansport are entrepreneurs.”
Beard admits that shopping at these bigger stores and shopping online is still fun, even for someone who runs a local brick and mortar.
“It’s convenient to do it online,” she said. “But there’s the enjoyment of getting dressed up, going to all these little shops. It is so much fun.”
Leading up to the holidays, the biggest boost for small businesses is Small Business Saturday right after Thanksgiving. They don’t see that much traffic on Black Friday, but Small Business Saturday is huge for these little shops.
“It’s a good time to show local places that you like their store,” Beard said. “If you like a store, make sure you shop it.”
