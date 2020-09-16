PENSACOLA, Fla. (AP) — Hurricane Sally lumbered ashore near the Florida-Alabama line Wednesday with 105 mph winds and rain measured in feet, not inches, swamping homes and trapping people in high water as it crept inland for what could be a long, slow and disastrous drenching across the Deep South.
Moving at an agonizing 3 mph, or about as fast as a person can walk, the storm made landfall at 4:45 a.m. close to Gulf Shores, Alabama, about 30 miles from Pensacola. It accelerated to a light jog as it battered the Pensacola and Mobile, Alabama, metropolitan areas encompassing nearly 1 million people.
Emergency crews plucked people from flooded homes. In Escambia County, which includes Pensacola, more than 40 were rescued within a single hour, including a family of four found in a tree, Sheriff David Morgan said.
The storm tore loose a barge-mounted construction crane, when then smashed into the new Three Mile Bridge over Pensacola Bay, causing a section of the year-old span to collapse, authorities said. Sally also tore away a large section of a newly renovated fishing pier at Alabama’s Gulf State Park and knocked out power to more than a half-million homes and businesses across the region.
By early afternoon, Sally had weakened into a tropical storm, with winds down to 70 mph, but the worst may be yet to come, with heavy rain expected into today as the storm pushes inland over Alabama and into Georgia. It was moving at just 5 mph.
