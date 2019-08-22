Through the Community Foundation of Howard County, 191 scholarships and renewals from 64 scholarship funds have been awarded to Howard County students with an approximate value of $496,900, including the two Lilly Endowment Community Scholarships.
“Our donors have a heart for this community and supporting student success,” said Glenn Grundmann, scholarship chair for the Community Foundation of Howard County. “They demonstrate this through their giving. These scholarships help students focus on their studies and alleviate some of their financial concerns. We thank our donors for this foresight and encourage the recipients to continue the tradition of giving.”
The students and scholarships they were awarded are:
Adams Rotary Memorial Scholarship
◘ Shawn Gabriel, Indiana University School of Medicine
◘ Kenzie Glassburn, Indiana University School of Medicine
◘ Clara Hochgesang, Ball State University
◘ Adrienne Johnson, Indiana Wesleyan University
◘ Emma Marley, Anderson University
◘ Lauren Miller, Purdue University
◘ Ryan Smith, Indiana University School of Medicine
◘ Ruby Terrell, University of Indianapolis
◘ Abigail Van Horn, Indiana Wesleyan University
◘ Katelyn Van Horn, Indiana Wesleyan University
Carl Anderson Scholarship
◘ Kathleen Schaaf, Northwestern High School
Kathie Beatty Memorial Scholarship
◘ Molly Sipes, Western High School
◘ Renewals: Stephen Schneider, Alex Taylor
Alex & Kitty Bell Scholarship
◘ Laura Weaver, Kokomo High School
Jenny Michelle Butler Memorial Scholarship
◘ Andrew Freeman, Western High School
Russena L. Comer Scholarship
◘ Michelle Hunkeler, Purdue University
M. Joyce Cook Memorial Scholarship
• Christopher Nierman, Taylor High School
• Renewals: Allison McMinn, Brooke Treadway, Victoria Wunderlich
Roy L. Crume Scholarship
• Renewals: David Hopkins, Christopher Long, Myles McIlrath, Nashton Reeves, Madison Stover, Emily Working
Betsy Demaree Scholarship
• Sophia Yager-Motl, Northwestern High School
Jesse W. Dunn Total Effort Award
• Julian Wallace, Kokomo High School
Max M. Earl Memorial Scholarship
• Ryan Smith, Indiana University School of Medicine
Richard L. and Marion J. Eller Scholarship
• Allison Miller, Northwestern High School
• Renewals: Justin Ballinger, Caitlin Kindig, Joseph Mast
Rick Fingleton Scholarship
• Jack Johnson, Eastern High School
• Renewals: Aurora Parslow, Jonathan Carter, Kaitlyn Vance
Fisher Medical Scholarship
• Kenzie Glassburn, Indiana University School of Medicine
Betty E. Fowler Scholarship
• Mitchell Grecu, Indiana Wesleyan University
John P. Fredrick Destination Education Scholarship
• Jack Johnson, Eastern High School
Tony Gabriel Student Athlete Scholarship
• Clayton Brubaker, Taylor High School
• Ruby Terrell, Taylor High School
• Renewals: Presleigh Oger, Peyton Tracy
Hamilton-Middleton Scholarship
• Renewals: Andrew Granfield, Brooke Jansen, Kelli Ketcherside, Andrea Peterson
W.G. Harter Memorial Scholarship
• Emily Ogle, Purdue University
C. V. Haworth Memorial Scholarship
• Cadence Coy, Kokomo High School
Bradley E. Hemmeger Scholarship
• Rachel Corwin, Western High School
June Brown Hill PEO Nursing Scholarship
• Katie Babbs, Western High School
Don & Loretta Holihan Education Scholarship
• Conner Loveless, Trine University
Holtson Family Teachers Scholarship
• Victoria Dennis, Indiana Wesleyan University
Gerald Hood Memorial Scholarship
• Nicholas Jozwiak, Northwestern High School
William S. & Susannah B. Hough Memorial Scholarship
• Miranda Addison, Eastern High School
• Drew Coram, Kokomo High School
• Alexandra Grecu, Western High School
• Shelby Hopkins, Kokomo High School
• Madison Middleton, Western High School
• Olivia Mohring, Ivy Tech Community College
• Renewals: Kaitlyn Alexander, Keegan Boring, Craig Closson, Taylor Coram, Elizabeth Curtis, Brooke Haalck, Hannah Harrell, Nicolas Huff, Kelsey Jackson, Crystal Metz, Shelby Myers, Alyssa Pier, Brennan Storie, Nolan Stout, Rebecca Valdez
Howard-Tipton AFL-CIO Scholarship
• Logan Boyer, Western High School
• Elizabeth Marden, Taylor High School
Melissa Anson Jarrell, DDS Scholarship
• Heather Swinson, Butler University
Patricia F. Johnson Scholarship
• Demitra Novinger, Ball State University
Danny M. Keating Sr. Memorial Scholarship
• Elizabeth Marden, Taylor High School
• Drew Smith, Taylor High School
Knolinski Family Scholarship
• Laura Weaver, Kokomo High School
Kokomo Country Club Scholarship
• Joel Anthony, Northwestern High School
• Logan Boyer, Western High School
• Sean Childers, Kokomo High School
• Tanner Davis, Northwestern High School
• Allison Miller, Northwestern High School
• Mackenzie Smith, Kokomo High School
Kokomo High School “Spirit of 1961”
• Abigail Hibler
Kokomo High School Class of 1964
• Kirsten Frey, Purdue University
Kokomo High School Class of 1969
• Jack Stevens
Kokomo Rotary/Howard Dyar “Total Person” Award Scholarship
• Clara Hochgesang, Northwestern High School
• Elizabeth Marden, Taylor High School
• Isabelle Origer, Western High School
• Mackenzie Smith, Kokomo High School
• Kristina Standish, Eastern High School
Kokomo Rotary/Hod Peabody “Total Person” Award Scholarship
• Max White, Kokomo High School
• Amanda Wilson, Northwestern High School
Carolyn Jean Kratzer Scholarship
• Victoria Gilstrap, Taylor High School
• Grace Guerre, Northwestern High School
• Renewal: Hannah Morrow
Kay Kuhns Scholarship
• Alissa Russell, Kokomo High School
Kathy A. Name Memorial Scholarship
• Olivia Grecu, Western High School
Stan Nicholson Memorial Scholarship
• Laura Otto, Eastern High School
• Morgan White, Eastern High School
John Henry Owens Scholarship
• Hannah Kot, Eastern High School
• Renewals: Hannah Golding, Katrina Witt, Chad Wysong
Linda F. Pagel Memorial Scholarship
• Katie Babbs, Western High School
• Alexis Howell, Tri-Central High School
Gene and Wilma Parks Scholarship – Kokomo High School
• Sean Childers
• Cadence Coy
• Liesl Elkin
• Braydon Harris
• Abigail Hibler
• Levi Hrabos
Gene and Wilma Parks Scholarship – Western High School
• Carlee Anderson
• Hannah Merica
• Madison Middleton
• Isabelle Origer
• Molly Sipes
• Mason Turner
H.W. ‘Hod’ Peabody BSA Scholarship
• Seth DeCleene, Western High School
• Ethan Lutgen, Western High School
John Pitzer Scholarship – Kokomo High School
• Drew Coram
• Cadence Coy
• Hannah Hopkins
• Reece Manton
• Alissa Russell
• Renewals: Zhan’e Bender, Alexis Clark, Ashley Cone, Taylor Coram, Elizabeth Curtis, Hannah Harrell, Nicolas Huff, Karyna Lohinova, Brittany Lucas, Shelby Myers, Kristina Tracy
Kathy Ann Pylat Scholarship
• Clara Braswell, Western High School
R.A.C.I. Scholarship
• Brooke Morris, Taylor High School
Abby Kathryn Rethlake Memorial Scholarship
• Sarah Bayless, Kokomo Area Career Center
• Braxton Barlow, Kokomo Area Career Center
• Neely King, Summit Salon Academy
• Ashley Wold, Summit Salon Academy
Judy and Dennis Schulte Scholarship
• Zach Rodgers, Indiana Wesleyan University
Shuckstrong Scholarship
• Ellie-Marie Hendrickson, Northwestern High School
Mike Stegall CEO Scholarship
• Mara Fivecoate, Western High School
Helen and Morris Stout Scholarship
• Jordan Bradley, Western High School
• Sean Childers, Kokomo High School
• Liesl Elkin, Kokomo High School
• Kiley Trine, Kokomo High School
• Renewals: Alan Bottomley, Brayden Clark, Andrew Davis, Mitchell Grecu, Adrienne Johnson, Allison Keene, Abigail Kolk, Marissa Middleton, Aaron Schaaf, Connor Stevens, Peyton Tracy, Brooke Treadway
Amy Striebel Kalas Scholarship
• Zach Rodgers, Indiana Wesleyan University
Thacker Memorial Scholarship
• Audia Anders, Taylor High School
Sadie A. Townsend Memorial Scholarship
• Sean Childers, Kokomo High School
Tri Kappa Associate Chapter Scholarship
• Maggie Daily, Northwestern High School
Western High School Class of 1962
• Clara Braswell
Western High School Class of 1963
• Mason Turner
Western Women’s Scholarship
• Brianna Trent, Purdue University
Frederick E. Wideman, M.D. Taylor Student Athlete Scholarship
• Brooke Morris
Wiese Scholarship
• Braydon Harris, Kokomo High School
• Renewals: William Harris, Megan Osman, Jakob White
Franklin Zehring Scholarship
• Carter Ciscell, Western High School
• Renewals: Austin Bergman, Benjamin Cole, Riley Garner
Community Foundation of Howard County Scholars
• Audia Anders, Taylor High School
• Grace Guerre, Northwestern High School
• Jack Johnson, Eastern High School
• Kristina Standish, Eastern High School
• Claire Wallace, Northwestern High School
Lilly Endowment Community Scholarship
• Ryan Keller, Eastern High School
• Meredith Middleton, Eastern High School
The Community Foundation of Howard County, Inc. was formed as a not-for-profit public charity in March 1991. The Foundation seeks to serve donors and make grants to benefit the citizens of Howard County.
For more information about the Community Foundation, contact Greg Aaron at 765-454-7298 or greg@cfhoward.org. The website www.cfhoward.org contains information about making gifts to endowment funds, scholarships and grantmaking.
