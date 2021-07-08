KOKOMO, Ind. — When Austin Guinn was in middle school, he sold his large collection of Pokémon cards at a road sale for $20. It’s a decision that makes the 21-year-old cringe.
Today, those same cards would sell for hundreds of thousands of dollars.
“I kind of regret that now,” Guinn said with a grin. “That was tough.”
The astronomical spike in the value of Pokémon cards is part of a national, pandemic-fueled card collecting craze that has led to an unprecedented demand for both game and sports cards.
Cards that years ago might have brought in a few bucks are now selling for hundreds of dollars, and rarer cards for even more. In November, a sealed box of Pokémon booster packs sold for a record $360,000 through a Texas auction house.
The demand for Pokémon and sports cards reached a fever pitch in May, when both Walmart and Target announced they would temporarily stop stocking the products. Swarms of customers were raiding the shelves and creating dangerous environments for other shoppers.
Now, people such as Guinn are taking advantage of the nation’s new obsession.
Last week, he opened AA Cards and Collectibles in Kokomo, where he sells Pokémon, Magic and Yu-Gi-Oh! cards, all of which have seen a huge price boom since the pandemic.
“We’re definitely in the middle of a major craze right now for just about any kind of card,” he said.
Josh Hall, a 38-year-old former manager at the Kokomo Walmart, sells sports cards, which have seen a spike in popularity equal to Pokémon cards, inside the shop.
Now, he’s the only sports card seller in the area.
“There’s just such a need for this,” Hall said. “You see people come in smiling and having fun, and you know a need has been fulfilled.”
For Hall, the mania had reached the point where he decided to quit his job at Walmart and dedicate himself to buying and selling sports cards.
He said he had built up a massive collection since he was a kid, but the idea of selling and trading them as a career wasn’t something he ever considered until the craze hit during the pandemic.
“If there’s a time to do it, it’s now,” he said. “I saw the boom, and I figured I’ve got all these cards sitting around. Just a mass inventory. And I just enjoy this.”
Guinn said the spike in popularity actually led him to change his major at Indiana University Kokomo from nursing to business administration just so he’d have the know-how to open up his own card shop when he graduated in May. Now, he’s hoping the decision pays off as prices continue to soar.
Jason Van Haecke, owner of Kingdom Cards in Kokomo, said he's already seen a huge uptick in sales at the store, which sells the most popular gaming cards like Magic, Pokémon and Yu-Gi-Oh!.
Since the craze hit, he estimated traffic into the store has increased by 50%. Even during the pandemic, when other shops were struggling to stay open, Kingdom Cards business increased as diehard collectors sought out packs of cards.
Sales have only kept climbing. Now, Van Haecke said, they’re considering moving into a larger location and adding sports cards to their lineup to keep up with demand.
“This year has just been insane,” Van Haecke said.
Both local shops attribute the unprecedented demand for their products to the pandemic.
During the shutdown, people got back into old hobbies, or started looking for new ones, and card collecting fit the bill, Van Haecke said. Then stimulus checks started arriving, giving residents some extra income to purchase the cards they remembered as kids.
Guinn said social media influencers, such as the controversial YouTuber Logan Paul, have also played a major role in the Pokémon craze. Last year, Paul spent nearly $300,000 on cards and opened them up for his audience, creating a shockwave through the card-collecting universe.
Gavin Newton, manager at Kingdom Cards, said it’s all created a kind of self-perpetuating supply of new sellers and collectors who see card collecting as an investment strategy akin to buying stocks or cryptocurrencies. That’s what keeps the demand of card prices high.
“People saw there was real money in these older products they used to love, such as Pokémon,” he said. “With people staying home from work, this was a good side hustle for people.”
But will the hot streak last? Hall said he’s banking on it.
Although the popularity of sports cards has dropped a bit, he still sometimes has to get up at 2:30 a.m. to get in line at Meijer just to have first dibs on new packs of sports cards.
He said each customer is limited to two packs, and sometimes over 30 people are waiting in line to get them from the service counter that opens at 6 a.m.
