Davis has the highest integrity
I want to endorse Greg Davis for City Council District 5 and encourage you to vote for him. I have known Greg for years and have witnessed his heart for families and this community. I've watched him care for individuals and marriages as director of Preserve Marriage Ministries. I've watched him be a godly husband, dad, son, grandpa and man. As a police officer, he was trained to evaluate situations and make wise decisions. I've watched him do that very thing in his daily life, in his job and on the city council. Greg has the highest integrity and I trust him to continue pursuing the high ideal of serving our wonderful community. When his name is on the roll, his heart is in the work. Greg's principles and experience will cultivate wise decisions that will bless our community. So as you vote for Greg, you can have the confidence that you are helping your community, your family and yourself.
Dick Sanburn, Kokomo
