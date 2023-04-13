Davis is a man of faith
I am happy to support Greg Davis for City Council for the 5th District. I have known Greg for close to 35 years and know him extremely well. I watched him lead and serve well in his time on the Kokomo Police Department.
I worshiped alongside him for over 30 years at his church where I had the privilege of being one of his pastors. I partnered closely with him in his current ministry to marriages in our community.
I have appreciated his leadership on the city council representing the 5th district where my daughter lives. He is a man of integrity, maturity, strength, and compassion. Greg is one of those rare individuals who is the same no matter where he is.
Greg cares about the people of Kokomo and possesses the capacity and experience to lead and to help them. A vote is an expression of trust. I can think of no one more deserving of your trust and your vote than Greg Davis.
Pastor Kevin Smith, Kokomo
