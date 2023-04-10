Davis should continue serving
I want to go on record as endorsing Greg Davis to continue as your City Councilman for the 5th district. He has worked hard to represent your district and will continue to do so, dedicated to your community and the city of Kokomo.
Myself and my husband, Lynn Rudolph have known Greg for over 30 years. I know him to be a fair, honest and trustworthy man. VOTE for Greg Davis City Council 5th District.
Vivian Rudolph, Kokomo
