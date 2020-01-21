“That game was a nightmare!”
Jack Crawford, June 2019.
“Look at our shooting: 30%. We lose games like that.”
Mike Platt, July 2019.
“I was disappointed and heartbroken watching the [Blackford] player score the game-winning, underhanded shot at the buzzer.”
Haworth coach Harold Cox, August 2019.
The 1971-72 Haworth Huskies were a state power, closing the regular season at 16-4.
In the Kokomo Sectional, Haworth rolled to wins over Northwestern (76-57) and Taylor (67-46) and then defeated Kokomo, also a state power, 69-68 to win the championship. Haworth had also beaten Kokomo during the regular season.
Haworth traveled to Anderson for the regional at the Wigwam. In game one of the semifinal round, 20-3 Anderson Madison Heights stopped 18-5 Carmel, 69-62. Madison Heights’ star player was Bobby Wilkerson, who would go on to play on IU’s 1976 team that won the national title and finished unbeaten. Carmel had 6-foot-10 Bill Lake, who went on to play for the 1974 N.C. State national championship team.
Haworth (19-4) squared off against Blackford (20-3). While talented, the Bruins had not faced the caliber of opponents Haworth had faced during the regular season. Like Haworth, Blackford was a young school. It had opened in the fall of 1969 as a consolidation of Hartford City and Montpelier.
For Cox, this was his fourth year at Haworth and his second trip to the regional. He had a talented team. The starters were Jack Crawford, Dave Swihart, Don Wheeler, Mike Platt and Mike McCool and the supporting cast included Dan Hiatt, Greg Noland, Greg Parker and Rick Parsons.
Prior to the semifinal game, the Huskies held a Wednesday practice at the Wigwam. The Huskies were healthy and ready. Blackford had a reputation to push the envelope with aggressive, but clean play, and with a 1-2-2 zone press. The Bruins had won 12 of their last 13 games. Haworth had won 11 out of its last 12 games.
Haworth did not take the Bruins lightly, however the Huskies did want a rematch with Madison Heights, which thumped Haworth 72-53 during the regular season, this with Crawford on the bench and Platt hampered by foul trouble.
Things looked great early for the Huskies, who bolted to a 7-2 lead. Then “boom,” Blackford outscored Haworth 11-0 for a 13-7 lead. The Bruins led at the end of one 15-10.
In the second quarter, Blackford built a 20-12 lead before Haworth rallied back to within 26-23 at halftime.
In the third quarter, Haworth looked like the state power it was. The Huskies led by five at 38-33 and appeared to finally be pulling away from the Bruins. Once more Haworth was caught flatfooted and wavered. Haworth closed the third leading by just two, 45-43.
In the final stanza, with 5:00 left and the scored tied at 50-50, Swihart fouled out. Blackford scored one from the free throw line to lead 51-50. After a Haworth miss, Blackford again scored one from the line for a two-point lead. Blackford rebounded a Haworth miss and began to stall.
Haworth then scored off a forced turnover to tie the game at 52-52 — but after another Haworth foul, Blackford connected for two from the line to go up 54-52. Haworth’s Crawford then canned a baseline jumper with :30 left to tie the game at 54-54.
As thousands of screaming Haworth fans watched, and with even more fans listening on the radio, Blackford began working for a final shot. Haworth guarded the basket and tried not to foul, but with :02 left Blackford’s Daryl Thiery drove the lane on Haworth’s Platt. While still surrounded by Haworth defenders, Thiery put up an underhanded scoop shot that landed perfect as the buzzer sounded.
The scoreboard read Blackford 56, Haworth 54.
“We lost a game we had so many opportunities to win,” coach Cox said in a March 1972 Kokomo Tribune story from the game.
The leading scorer for the Huskies was Wheeler with 14 points. 12 of which were from the free throw line. Wheeler also had 15 rebounds. Crawford had 12 points and eight rebounds. Platt finished with nine points and McCool and Swihart had seven points each.
Madison Heights defeated Blackford 68-64 in the regional championship. Madison Heights went onto the State Finals where it fell to Gary West 75-67 in the semifinal round.
The 1971-72 Haworth Huskies were the second and last Haworth team to appear in a regional. Haworth made its tourney debut in 1969 and played in its final tourney in 1984.
This season’s team was similar to the 1969-70 Huskies team in that the hopes of a State Finals appearance would be dashed by a rare night of off-shooting and a talented opponent.
But just like the 1969-70 Haworth team, the 1971-72 Haworth Huskies will live on in basketball conversations and memories for many years to come
Yes; the Glory Days of the “Blue and Gold.”
