BUNKER HILL — The Peru Tigers had to come from behind to defeat the Maconaquah Braves 64-53 in the Miami County Invitational championship game here at Maconaquah High School Saturday.
Maconaquah led Peru 28-23 with 4:45 left in the third quarter, when Peru coach Eric Thompson called a time out, and let his kids get mentally back into the game.
"We had to have a little skull session to figure out what we need to do to get back to it," Thompson said. "It took us a little while, but once we did, then we were able to pull away, and get it done."
Peru (7-1) went on an 8-0 run with the help of Treyden Curtis, who hit two 3-pointers in the process. The Tigers led 31-28 with 3:02 left in the quarter. Maconaquah came back on two easy buckets by Sam Bourne and Nolan Kelly to take a 32-31 lead, which would be the Braves last lead of the night. Peru's Michael Chandler then hit a jumper at the 1:15 mark to give Peru a 33-32 lead.
"The guys did a good job of recognizing what was there," Thompson added. "We played our way, and we followed the game plan."
Maconaquah (3-5) didn't get its first lead until Cole Borden hit a jumper with no time left on the clock to give the Braves a 23-21 lead at halftime. Maconaquah went on a 5-2 run for the 28-23 lead with 4:45 left in the third quarter.
"Our offense struggled from that point after the five point lead," Maconaquah coach Tim Maiben said. "Curtis hit a couple of 3's for them, and also hit a big three-point play. He was really physical."
Peru was led by Curtis with 25 points. Daunte Majors added 12, and Matthew Ross scored 10. Bourne led Maconaquah with 14 points. Feenix Kile added 10, and Hayden Maiben scored nine.
