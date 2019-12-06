The Caston Comets came back to win 53-49 over Pioneer in the consolation game of the Cass County Invitational here at the Berry Bowl Friday.
Caston (2-1) was down 43-32 with a minute left in the third quarter, but battled back to cut it to 43-37 at the break. Pioneer (0-2) kept the four point lead midway through the fourth quarter until Mike Rans hit a 3-pointer to cut the lead to one (47-46) at the 3:58 mark. Rans would later hit another basket ti give the Comets its second lead of the game at 48-47 at the 3:28 mark. Pioneer would answer on a jumper by Gavin Cripe for a 49-48 lead. Caston would answer on a 3-pointer by Luke Lowe for a 51-49 lead with :54.7 left. Joey Spin would hit two free throws at :30.3 left for the final to be 53-49.
Caston coach Carl Davis praised Rans performance.
"[Rans] did about everything [Friday] for us," Davis said. "He went and got rebounds tonight that we really needed, and he did a great job of passing the basketball for us, and he hit some big shots for us down the stretch, so he did a little bit of everything for us tonight."
With Rans taking over the offense in the latter part of the game, his defense along with his Caston teammates didn't suffer either as the Panthers' offense went off the rail, shooting 3 of 13 from the field in the fourth quarter, and committing five turnovers.
"I thought we did a pretty good job of contesting Pioneer's shots all night," Davis added. "I thought we got some pretty great pressure inside when they caught it down low, and we made it tough for them to finish. We came off the game Wednesday when we didn't rebound the ball really well, and I thought we got some huge rebounds down the stretch when we needed them."
Pioneer coach Austin Cowley wasn't happy with the fact that Pioneer needs to stop at a gas station.
"I thought we ran out of gas for the second time in two games," Cowley said. "[Caston] was able to get the game close, and we were able to hit a few shots at times. But, at the end of the game it was Caston putting the ball in the basket."
Pioneer built up a 18-13 lead at the end of the first quarter, and increase the lead to 10 (27-17), before Caston would battle back to cut the lead to 31-27 at halftime.
Hunter Schanlaub led Caston with 17 points. Rans and Spin each had nine, and Lowe scored eight. Jacob Brown led Pioneer with 14 points. Logan Nusbaum added 12, and Cripe scored nine.
