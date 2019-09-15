Spain takes home World Cup gold
BEIJING — Marc Gasol looked to the sky as confetti fell, some sticking to his massive shoulders, and then cradled and kissed the giant golden chalice that goes to the World Cup champions.
He's getting good at hoisting trophies.
Gasol got to bask in a championship celebration for the second time in three months — and this time, he did it for his country. Tournament MVP Ricky Rubio scored 20 points, Sergio Llull added 15 and Spain won the World Cup for the second time by topping Argentina 95-75 on Sunday.
Gasol scored 14 for the winners, who never trailed and added this crown to the one it claimed in 2006. And for him, 2019 will go down as a year the likes of which few others have enjoyed.
The Toronto Raptors center becomes the second player to win an NBA title and a FIBA world gold medal in the same year, joining Lamar Odom — who did it for the Los Angeles Lakers and USA Basketball in 2010. Gasol also became the 19th to win either an NBA or WNBA crown along with a gold medal, either of the Olympic or World Cup variety, in the same year.
The first 18 all did it for the U.S.
France beat Australia 67-59 in the bronze-medal game.
— The Associated Press
Bowling callouts set for local H.S. program
Callout sessions are planned for Friday and Saturday for high school boys and girls interested in joining the Indiana high school bowling program.
The sessions are scheduled for 5-6 p.m. Friday and 11 a.m. to noon Saturday, both at Heritage Lanes. Interested individuals can sign up and have questions answered during these times.
Participating schools in the local conference include Western, Kokomo, Taylor, Eastern, Northwestern, Tri-Central, Tipton and Lewis Cass. All schools are looking for more bowlers.
Cunningham hits hole-in-one at KCC
Greg Cunningham hit a hole-in-one Sunday at the Kokomo Country Club. It came on No. 16, which plays 172 yards. He used a 5-iron.
Garrett Miller witnessed the shot.
