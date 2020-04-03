Wickens hopes iRace will be 1st step back
INDIANAPOLIS — Robert Wickens never gave up on his dreams.
When his Formula One hopes fizzled, Wickens worked his way back through the ranks to compete in the IndyCar Series. When doctors told him he might not walk again following a horrific crash at Pocono in August 2018, he set out to prove them wrong.
And now, with some technological help, Wickens is about to return to racing.
The Canadian driver is scheduled to compete in the second round of the IndyCar iRacing Challenge — a 45-lap virtual race on an Alabama road course that holds real promise for Wickens’ comeback hopes.
“Although this is fun, I see this as the long-term project of getting me back into the race car,” he said Friday. “I always knew simulation was going to be the best way to try different hand-brake or paddle configurations. This is step one of 100 to get me back into the NTT IndyCar Series.”
It certainly didn’t seem plausible after the Pocono crash.
Wickens was airlifted from the track to the hospital where he was diagnosed with a long list of injuries: Thoracic spinal fracture, fractured neck, fractured tibias and fibulas in both legs, fractures in both hands, a fractured right forearm, a fractured elbow, four fractured ribs and a pulmonary contusion. The most serious was the bruised spinal cord.
When doctors told him their prognosis, Wickens was determined to prove them wrong and had the full support of the series’ drivers and teams.
Wickens took his rehab to social media so the whole world could watch. In January 2019, he posted a video that showed him walking with assistance. Two months later, he returned to his first race since the crash. In July, at Toronto, Wickens took the pace car for a parade-lap spin with the use of hand controls.
— The Associated Press
WNBA postpones start of season
NEW YORK — The WNBA season will not start on time next month because of the coronavirus pandemic, and when it begins is unclear.
The league announced Friday it will delay the season for an indefinite period. Training camps were to open on April 26 and the regular season on May 15.
WNBA Commissioner Cathy Engelbert said in a statement Friday the league will “use this time to conduct scenario-planning regarding new start dates and innovative formats.”
“Our guiding principle will continue to be the health and safety of the players, fans and employees,” Engelbert said.
The WNBA, which was set to being its 24th season and is the longest running professional women’s sports league, will still hold a virtual draft April 17. A few college underclassmen — including Oregon’s Satou Sabally, Texas A&M’s Chennedy Carter and UConn’s Megan Walker — have said they will enter the draft.
They have until Tuesday to withdraw their names from the draft and still keep their college eligibility assuming they haven’t signed with an agent.
Every other major sports league has been put on hold because of the virus.
— The Associated Press
