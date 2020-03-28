Kokomo, IN (46901)

Today

Variable clouds with scattered strong thunderstorms. Damaging winds, large hail and possibly a tornado with some storms. High 66F. Winds S at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50%..

Tonight

Variable clouds with strong thunderstorms. Storms may produce large hail and strong winds. Low 51F. Winds SSW at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 70%.