NW’s Layden makes All-American squad
MaxPreps on Friday announced its Girls Basketball All-American Team and Northwestern point guard Madison Layden was among the honorees.
MaxPreps named five players each to first, second, third, fourth, fifth and sixth teams and another 20 players to honorable mention.
Layden made the fifth team. The Purdue recruit was the lone Indiana player to make any of the top six teams.
“Layden’s all-around game spurred Northwestern to a 29-1 season, but the big number has to be the 25.6 points a game,” MaxPreps said.
MaxPreps went on to note Layden’s 6.4 assists per game, 4.3 assist-to-turnover ratio, 40.6% 3-point accuracy and 51.6% overall shooting.
It’s the latest in a week of honors for Layden following KT All-Area co-MVP and Associated Press All-State first-team selections. She was the top vote getter on the AP team for the second straight year.
Tipton golf is No. 12 in preseason poll
The spring sports season is on hold amid the coronavirus pandemic, but some state polls have come out.
In the boys golf top 20, Tipton is a lofty No. 12. Golf is not divided into classes so it’s a true state poll. Carmel is ranked No. 1.
In baseball, Western is No. 4 in Class 3A and Lewis Cass is co-No. 4 in Class 2A. The top-ranked teams are Penn (4A), Edgewood (3A), Alexandria (2A) and Washington Township (A).
Bowling HOF banquet moved to Sept. 22
The City of Firsts USBC bowling group has rescheduled its Hall of Fame banquet to Sunday, Sept. 20 at Elite Banquet Center. The doors will open at 5:30 p.m. with opening remarks to follow at 6 p.m.
Tickets that have been sold will be honored or a refund may be requested for those unable to attend on the new date. Additional tickets are available through any board member at a cost of $20 per person. For those planning on bringing young children, a dinner for them in place of the buffet is an option, but the request must be made prior to the banquet.
Questions should be directed to Rae Weaver at 765-453-2684 or DiAnne Rickel at 765-860-2080.
