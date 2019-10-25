Kokomo, IN (46901)

Today

Rain likely. High 58F. Winds E at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall may reach one inch. Locally heavier rainfall possible..

Tonight

Cloudy with periods of rain. Becoming windy late. Low 48F. Winds S at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 80%. Rainfall near a quarter of an inch.