IUK volley team sweeps Asbury
The IU Kokomo volleyball team beat visiting Asbury University 3-0 (25-14, 25-22, 25-19) in a River States Conference match Friday night in Cougar Gym.
Lizzy Sokeland and McKenna Lundy led the Cougars’ attack. Sokeland had 14 kills and a .500 kill percentage and Lundy had 10 kills with no errors and a .526 kill percentage. Defensively, Macee Rudy had 19 digs, Alexa Roberts had 11 digs and Erinn Adams had two blocks solo and three blocks assisted.
IUK (20-9 overall, 10-1 RSC) hosts Midway at noon today.
IUK men’s b-ball No. 10 in D-II poll
The IU Kokomo men’s basketball team is ranked No. 10 in the NAIA Division II preseason coaches poll. It’s the highest ranking ever received by any IUK team.
“It is an honor for our program to be recognized in the NAIA preseason national rankings,” IUK coach Eric Echelbarger said. “This recognition is directly linked to our success last season and the fact that we returned many of the same players.”
The Cougars went 26-8 last season. They finished as River States Conference runners-up and qualified for the NAIA D-II national tourney. They reached the tourney’s round of 16.
“Obviously, [the preseason ranking] puts a target on our back each time we take the court and enhances the importance of what we have been stressing about consistency and being ready to play at our highest level each game,” Echelbarger said. “We have put together a very tough pre-conference schedule that will challenge us early and help prepare our team for the many quality opponents we will face in the River States Conference.”
IUK faces NCAA D-I team Butler at 7:30 p.m. today in an exhibition game at Hinkle Fieldhouse.
Vikings collect 4th straight win
MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Dalvin Cook had 171 total yards and the game’s only touchdown, helping Kirk Cousins beat his old team on the first try and carrying the Minnesota Vikings to a 19-9 victory over the Washington Redskins on Thursday night.
Cook, the NFL leader in yards from scrimmage, rushed 23 times for 98 yards and caught five passes for 73 yards for the Vikings (6-2) in their fourth straight victory. Cousins went 23 for 26 for 285 yards without a turnover against the Redskins (1-7), who drafted him in 2012 and made him the full-time starter in 2015.
Case Keenum, the quarterback Cousins replaced, had his return to Minnesota spoiled by a concussion that kept him out of the second half.
Another former Vikings standout, Adrian Peterson, had 14 carries for 76 yards and in the process moved up to sixth place on the NFL’s career rushing list.
Celtics top Raptors 112-106
BOSTON (AP) — Jaylen Brown had 25 points, hitting a key 3-pointer in the closing minutes, to help the Boston Celtics hold off the Toronto Raptors 112-106 on Friday night.
Jayson Tatum had 25 points and nine rebounds, and Kemba Walker scored 11 of his 22 points in the fourth quarter.
