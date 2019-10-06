IUK volleyball sweeps weekend
The IU Kokomo volleyball team won a pair of River States Conference matches this weekend when the Cougars won road matches at Midway and Asbury.
On Friday, IUK topped Midway 25-13, 25-20, 26-24. Mallorie Havens hit a sizzling .500 and floored a team-best seven kills. Lizzie Sokeland and Erinn Adam each had six kills. Zoie Zimmerman had 12 dis and Macee Rudy 11. Mary Westover served four aces.
The Cougars then beat Asbury 25-22, 27-25, 25-22, 25-12 on Saturday. Sarah Morin dished 27 assists, Adams, Sokeland and Kiersten Cooper each had 13 kills, and Rudy had 24 digs.
The Cougars improved to 15-5 overall and 5-0 in RSC play ahead of Tuesday’s home conference match against Cincinnati Christian.
IUK soccer ties Cincy Christian
The IU Kokomo women’s soccer team tied Cincinnati Christian 2-2 Saturday in River States Conference play at Kokomo Municipal Stadium.
Cougar forward Haley Abel and midfielder Ashlyn Morefield scored IUK’s goals. Kokomo High School product Taylor Coram had an assist. Goalie Kaitlyn Goodwin had 13 saves.
The Cougars (5-4-2 overall, 1-1-2 RSC) are next in action on Thursday when they host RSC squad Asbury.
Nesser sinks ace at Leaning Tree
PERU – Local golfer Bill Neeser hit a hole in one Wednesday during a round at Leaning Tree G.C. Neeser used a 5-wood to ace hole No. 14, which was playing at 184 yards. John Troyer and Bob Koch witnessed the shot.
