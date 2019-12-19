Western swim teams sweep Lafayette Jeff
LAFAYETTE — Western’s girls and boys swim teams swept Lafayette Jeff on Wednesday in the Bronchos’ pool.
Western took a 115-67 win in the girls meet and a 93-82 win in the boys meet.
In the girls meet, quadruple winner Delaney Lupoi and triple winners Jenaka Hawkins and Emma Shoemaker led the Panthers. Individually, Lupoi won the 50-yard freestyle (:27.01) and 100 butterfly (1:11.80), Hawkins won the 200 individual medley (2:26.05) and Shoemaker prevailed in the 100 breaststroke (1:16.51).
Anna Moore and Genesis Everling also had individual wins with Moore touching first in the 200 free (2:09.62) and Everling winning the 100 backstroke (1:10.73).
The Panthers (9-0) swept the relays. Lupoi, Shoemaker, Hawkins and Chase Hayes won the 200 medley (2:05.71). Hayes, Lupoi, Shoemaker and Sophia Pate won the 200 free (1:55.30). And Moore, Pate, Hawkins and Everling won the 400 free (4:13.02).
“The girls swam exceptionally well,” Western coach Brad Bennett said. “Anna Moore’s 200 freestyle, she had a heck of a race all the way through and just out-swam [a Jeff swimmer] the last five yards or so. As a freshman, it was good to see her swim that kind of race with that kind of confidence and maturity.
“Another good race was the 50 freestyle, which actually was a tie for first place. Delaney tied Leslie Bennett from Jeff. It was a battle of wills and their wills were equal.”
Bennett also noted Shoemaker had a season-best time in the breaststroke and Everling had a season-best in the backstroke.
In the boys meet, quadruple winner Cullen Dalpoas and triple winner Trey Shock helped the Panthers claim the 93-82 win.
Individually, Dalpoas won the 50 free (:24.03) and 100 free (:53.16) and Shock won the 200 free (1:58.50). The Panthers’ only other individual win came in the diving program where Simha Sinkfield posted a score of 158.
The Panthers swept the relays. Austin Butcher, Mason Hill, Pete Bradshaw and Taylor Rathbun won the 200 medley (1:54.03) to open the meet. Dalpoas, Hill, Shock and Palmer Harrell won the 200 free (1:37.45). And Dalpoas, Shock, Bradshaw and Harrell won the 400 free (3:39.41) to close the meet.
“I knew it was going to be a tough meet and we started it off right by winning the medley relay and then Trey winning the 200 free,” Bennett said. “We ended up maintaining the lead throughout the whole meet.
“I’m really happy with our guys across the board. I think we only had a dozen guys due to sicknesses or injuries. Everyone played a big part in this win.”
Degenkolb nets 29; now 13th in TU scoring
LAKELAND, Fla. — Taylor University’s men’s basketball team dropped an 88-75 decision to Southeastern on Wednesday.
Former Tipton Blue Devil standout Mason Degenkolb led Taylor with a season-high 29 points. The senior guard climbed two spots to No. 13 on TU’s all-time scoring charts with 1,582 points.
He made 8 of 14 shots from the field, including 5 of 8 from 3-land, and canned all eight of his free throws. He also had three rebounds, three assists and two steals.
Taylor (8-6) will remain in Florida to take on Webber International (6-7) on Friday.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.