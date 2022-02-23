BobKats, Pharaohs set for scrimmage at WHS
The Kokomo BobKats will take on the Lansing (Michigan) Pharaohs in a preseason scrimmage at 6:05 p.m. Saturday at Western High School’s Richard R. Rea Gymnasium. Doors will open at 5:05 p.m.
General admission tickets are $10.
The BobKats, who are entering their second year in The Basketball League, are prepping for their season opener, which is March 4 at Flint, Michigan.
Streaking Cougars win RSC quarterfinal
Trequan Spivey and Desean Hampton had huge nights as the IU Kokomo men’s basketball team posted an 81-66 victory over Ohio Christian in the opening round of the River States Conference tournament Wednesday night at IUK. It was IUK’s 15th straight win.
Spivey scored a game-high 28 points on 12 for 15 shooting, and Hampton collected 21 rebounds while scoring 15 points. Hunter White added nine points and Tayson Parker and Noah Harris seven each.
The No. 22-ranked Cougars (27-3), the West Division’s No. 1 seed, led by 14 points, 49-35 at halftime in winning their tourney opener over Ohio Christian (9-19), the No. 4 seed from the East. The Cougars advance to host IU East in a semifinal at 2 p.m. Saturday at the IUK Student Activities and Events Center.
Northwestern HOF induction on March 11
The Northwestern High School Hall of Fame will induct the classes of 2021 and 2022 with a ceremony in the Tiger Den Gym on March 11.
The 2021 inductees include coach Kent LeBeau, athletes Jerry Lane, Matt Miller and Kyle Kelly, and contributor Jeff McKinley. The 2022 inductees are coach Ryan Berryman, athlete Jimmy Corcoran, and contributor Charity Armstrong.
The festivities begin at 5:30 p.m. with social time, followed by 2021 class induction at 6, a meal at 7, and the 2022 class induction at approximately 7 p.m.
Attendees should enter through Door 43. Cost to attend the event is $30 per ticket. Those who wish to attend are asked to get their ticket by March 1. For more information or a ticket contact Northwestern AD Dan Armstrong at 765-457-8101 (ext. 2033) or email daniel.armstrong@nwsc.k12.in.us.
NIAAA’s Blackburn to retire next year
INDIANAPOLIS — Former Northwestern High School athletic director Mike Blackburn has announced his retirement as the executive director of the National Interscholastic Athletic Administrators Association, effective Jan. 20, 2023.
Blackburn will retire in his seventh year as executive director, previously spending 11 years as the NIAAA associate executive director. Before joining the NIAAA as a staff member, Blackburn spent 28 years as a high school athletic administrator/assistant principal.
Blackburn’s retirement will conclude a nearly 51-year career that includes NIAAA leadership, school athletic administration, teaching and coaching.
“It has been a privilege to serve alongside our members and staff for the welfare of the profession and the association. I am sincerely grateful, and my words are insufficient to express my appreciation.” Blackburn stated. “The NIAAA finds its strength in member selflessness, integrity, collegiality, and a volunteer spirit for the greater good. These qualities have always been and must continue to be, paramount for the NIAAA. My life has been blessed by personal relationships throughout my career and I will always cherish so many nurtured within the NIAAA family.”
