IU Kokomo women upset WVU Tech
BECKLEY, W.Va — IU Kokomo’s women’s basketball team stunned NAIA Division II No. 23-ranked West Virginia Tech 72-71 Wednesday in the quarterfinal round of the River States Conference tournament. Braxtyn Hurley’s corner 3-pointer in the closing seconds lifted the Cougars to the road win.
WVU Tech was the tourney’s top seed after going a perfect 16-0 in league play during the regular season.
Tia Chambers led IUK with 18 points and nine rebounds. Q. Merriweather had 12 points, Ally Davis had 11 points and 11 rebounds, Alec Fitts had 10 points and Hurley finished with nine. Sierra Peete dished nine assists to go with six points.
IUK had 22 assists on 29 made field goals.
The Cougar women (17-12) advance to play Ohio Christian in a semifinal game on Saturday at OCU.
IUK men hammer Point Park by 34
In the River States Conference men’s basketball tourney, IU Kokomo hosted Point Park in a quarterfinal game Wednesday and the NAIA Division II No. 22-ranked Cougars rolled to a 97-63 win.
Trequan Spivey scored 19 points to lead a balanced Cougar attack. Akil McClain had 17 points and four assists, Bryce Hudson had 14 points and nine rebounds, Billie Webster had 12 points and Allante Harper had nine points and five assists.
Desean Hampton provided a defensive spark with four blocked shots.
IUK (25-6) advances to face No. 15-ranked West Virginia Tech in a semifinal game on Saturday at WVU Tech.
Rooker, Brovont advance to state
FORT WAYNE — Maconaquah’s Vincenzo Rooker and Eastern’s Porter Brovont took part in the Homestead Diving Regional on Tuesday where the top eight advanced to the State Finals.
Both made the cut.
Rooker took fourth place with an 11-dive score of 428.45. Brovont used a strong finish to grab sixth place with a score of 413.45.
“Porter fought through a tough night and, in my opinion, the toughest regional in the state,” Eastern diving coach Ryan Morgan said. “His mental focus going into the last few rounds was outstanding. He moved up four places with his last three dives. Finishing with a sixth-place finish and advancing to the state tournament for the second year in a row is a great accomplishment. We are all proud of his work ethic and drive.”
Delta’s Sam Bennett won the regional with a big score of 573.65.
TC-Taylor postponed; Titans tweak schedule
The Tri-Central vs. Taylor boys basketball game scheduled for Wednesday was postponed because of inclement weather and rescheduled for Friday at Taylor. The JV game is at 6 p.m.
To make room on the schedule, Taylor moved its game against Madison-Grant, scheduled for Friday, to tonight. It’s at Taylor with a 6 p.m. JV start.
Kokomo, Cass selling sectional tickets
Kokomo High School’s athletic department is selling Lafayette Jeff Sectional tickets from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. today, Friday and Monday. The all-session tickets are $10. Kokomo plays Harrison in Tuesday’s opening round.
Cass High School’s athletic department is selling Winamac Sectional tickets through noon Tuesday. The all-session tickets are $10. To purchase, enter door 25 at the school. Cass plays Winamac in Tuesday’s opening round.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.