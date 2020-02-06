Kokomo girls fall in sectional opener
LOGANSPORT – The Kokomo girls basketball team fell 64-53 to Lafayette Jeff Wednesday night in the opening round of the Class 4A Logansport Sectional. The Wildkats end their season 4-19.
Chloe McClain scored 21 points for the Kats, Natalija Garevska added 15 and Sanighia Balantine nine. McClain took nine rebounds and Garevska eight.
With the sectional victory, Jeff (5-19) avenged a 66-50 victory by Kokomo in December. The Bronchos led 16-14 after a quarter, 31-27 at halftime, and 43-38 after three quarters.
Time changed for Oak Hill-Cass game
WALTON — The time has been changed for Saturday’s Oak Hill at Cass boys basketball game The game now has an 11 a.m. tip for the JV, with the varsity to start at approximately 12:30 p.m.
