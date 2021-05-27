WMS softball team wins state tourney
Western Middle School’s softball team recently won the Indiana Middle School Softball Association’s tournament. Western went 4-1 in the tournament with victories over Maconaquah, North Miami, Maconaquah again and Logansport Black.
Kylie Miller pitched the Panthers to three of the wins and Addyson Tate pitched the other win. The Panthers’ hitting standouts included Miller, Brynley Erb, Lexi Dollens and Savannah Hamblin.
BobKats’ Hawthorne wins TBL award
Kokomo BobKats player Derek Hawthorne was named the The Basketball League’s Player of the Week on Wednesday.
The BobKat guard had a pair of strong outings for the Midwest Division pace-setters this past weekend. He scored 34 points in a 112-102 victory at Owensboro on Saturday. Then he scored 25 points with three assists in a 101-97 victory over Columbus.
Kokomo is now 12-2 heading into a game against the West Coast Breeze in San Marcos, California, on Friday.
Ball State adds Darner to basketball staff
MUNCIE – Ball State’s men’s basketball program has hired Linc Darner to join coach James Whitford’s staff.
A former Anderson Highland and Purdue player, Darner has an extensive coaching history. He coached Florida Southern College to the NCAA Division II national championship in 2015 and was most recently the coach at Green Bay from 2015-20.
“There is no question in my mind he will help make us better,” Whitford said in a story on the BSU website.
Darner’s Green Bay teams went 92-80 during his tenure, including 51-39 in the Horizon League.
“Linc has a great mind for the game and is known for playing an exciting brand of basketball,” Whitford said. “His teams could flat-out score.”
