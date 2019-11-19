Eastern bowlers remain unbeaten
Eastern’s boys bowling team beat Tri-Central’s coed team Friday to remain undefeated with a 4-0 record. Western’s boys beat Taylor. Tri-Central and Western’s boys are now tied for second with 3-1 records. Also Friday, Western’s girls beat Eastern’s girls.
Leading the boys in Friday’s action was Western’s Trenton Pulsipher with games of 197 and 215 for a 412 series. Eastern’s Austin Lamberson (182 and 205) had a 387 series. Western’s Arie Lowe (196 and 180) had a 376 series. Eastern’s Ethan Preston (169 and 156) had a 325 series. Eastern’s Brayden Utterback (142 and 162) had a 304 series. Western’s David Schultz had a 164 game.
After the first four matches of the season, the top season averages are Western’s Pulsipher with a 178 and Western teammate Haydn Hunt, fractionally behind, also with a 178. Next are Western’s Lowe with a 172 and Eastern’s Lamberson with a 170.
There were some good JV scores with Western’s Alex Burk rolling a 208, Eastern’s Alex Coleman with a 190, and Eastern’s Josh Fike with a 174.
Leading the girls was Kokomo’s Grace Gamblin with games of 134 and 159 for a 293 series. Taylor’s Ryleigh Schesser (146 and 135) had a 281 series. Tri-Central’s Lillyan Camden (137 and 125) had a 262 series. Western’s Polina Kim had her highest game with a 117.
Garber is team MVP in soccer showcase
DANVILLE — Western girls soccer players Sammie Garber and Brooklyn Garber played in the ninth annual Indiana Elite North vs. South College Showcase on Sunday at Danville High School. The event had multiple games. The twin sisters played on the North team in the game for senior girls from large schools.
The South beat the North 5-2. Sammie Garber scored one of the North’s goals and earned the team’s MVP award.
The Garber twins helped Western to a 16-4-1 record and a sectional three-peat in the 2019 season.
IUK volley squad to face Trinity Ch.
IU Kokomo’s volleyball squad will visit Trinity Christian College on Saturday in the opening round of the NAIA national tournament. Trinity Christian is located in Palos Heights, Illinois.
IUK qualified for the 44-team national tourney by winning the River States Conference’s tourney. Trinity Christian advanced by winning the Chicagoland Collegiate Athletic Conference’s tourney.
IU’s Jackson-Davis
wins B1G award
BLOOMINGTON — Indiana freshman forward Trayce Jackson-Davis earned Big Ten freshman of the week honors following his performances against North Alabama and Troy.
The 6-foot-9 Jackson Davis averaged 18.5 points, 11 rebounds and 2 blocks in the two games. After finishing with a career-high 20 points and eight rebounds against UNA, Jackson-Davis recorded his second career double-double with 17 points and 14 rebounds against Troy.
IU soccer team is NCAA bound
BLOOMINGTON — The Indiana men’s soccer team has reached the NCAA Tournament for the 33rd straight season as the No. 5 overall seed.
The 33-year streak is the longest in the country. IU (14-2-4) will play Sunday at noon at Bill Armstrong Stadium against the winner of a matchup between Loyola-Chicago and Kentucky.
