No. 1 WeBo at Western tops Week 2 games
High school football teams are preparing for Week 2 of the season.
Friday’s schedule is highlighted by Western (1-0) hosting defending Class 2A state champion and No. 1-ranked Western Boone (1-0). The teams are first-time opponents.
Another good matchup has Class 2A No. 5-ranked Cass (1-0) visiting Maconaquah (0-1). The Kings own a 17-game winning streak in the teams’ series.
Kokomo (0-1) visits Plymouth (0-1) for a matchup of teams looking to bounce back from opening losses. Plymouth beat Kokomo 35-19 last season.
The following is Friday’s schedules. Opening kickoffs are at 7 p.m. unless otherwise noted.
• Western Boone at Western
• Eastern at Madison-Grant
• North Miami at Taylor
• Northwestern at Twin Lakes
• Cass at Maconaquah
• Whitko at Peru
• Tipton at Elwood
• Delphi at Carroll
• Noblesville Home School at Tri-Central
• 7:30 — Kokomo at Plymouth
Cass’ Phillips wins Coach of the Week
Lewis Cass football coach Jeff Phillips is the Colts Coach of the Week for the first week of the high school season.
Phillips led Cass to a 28-22 victory over Pioneer, snapping the Panthers’ 30-game overall winning streak, 43-game regular-season winning streak and 32-game home winning streak.
Howard Co. Cubs 10-U tryouts Sept 8.
The Howard County Cubs organization will have tryouts for its 10-under travel baseball squad on Sept 8 at Darrough Chapel Park.
Players should arrive at 12:30 p.m. to fill out paperwork. Practice follows and continues until 3 p.m. Players should be dressed for play and bring their own equipment.
The 10-under squad expects to hold clinics in late fall and winter before beginning its playing schedule next season. The Cubs are looking to fill an 11-player roster. For more information contact David Wood at 765-586-6732 or dwood2533@yahoo.com.
Cass baseball sets alumni schedule
WALTON — Lewis Cass’ annual alumni baseball games are scheduled for Sept. 7 with the odd-year graduates versus the even-year graduates.
The event will start at 6 p.m. with players signing in, stretching and throwing. The batting orders also will be set.
The home-run derby, strike-throwing and fielding contests will follow from 6 p.m. to 6:20 p.m.
Player introductions will be at 6:30 p.m., and the start of the first game of the doubleheader will begin at 6:35 p.m.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.