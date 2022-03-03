Tipton’s rich boys basketball lineage, more than a century in the making, includes 26 sectional championships.
The longest of hiatuses between postseason net-cuttings lasted 21 seasons, a drought that included every bit of the 1970s and was finally halted by coach Larry Angle’s 1985-86 Blue Devils squad.
A 73-60 victory over Tri-Central in the championship game at Frankfort’s Case Arena marked the program’s first title since the 1964-1965 Blue Devils prevailed at the Carmel Sectional.
This isn’t to imply the program wasn’t close on other occasions. Over the eight previous sectionals (1978-1985), five Tipton teams bowed out of the tournament after losing by two points, one squad lost by a single point and another by five points.
By March of 1986, past frustration gave way to celebration.
“We weren’t the most-talented or most-accomplished Tipton team, but what stands out is the great leadership we hard starting with coach [Larry] Angle as a head coach,” said Greg Hall, a 5-foot-9 junior who started at point guard for those Blue Devils and is now an assistant principal at Zionsville High School.
“He was a very demanding coach who did a great job of identifying roles on the team.”
Angle, then in his third season, featured a roster that included five seniors willing to do whatever was necessary in order achieve success.
Three of them started — 6-foot-3 forwards Eric Teter and Andy Guffey, along with 6-6 center Heath Vandevender, a move-in from North Carolina who averaged 22 points and 10 rebounds in his lone season with the program.
Vandevender was born in Tipton, but the family moved away when he was a sixth-grader and still had friends in the area.
“I actually grew up in Indiana, but we moved to North Carolina, and I was playing private school basketball,” said Vandevender, who is in his 20th season coaching boys basketball at Trinity Christian School in Fayetteville, North Carolina, a program that has recently produced players such as current Portland Trail Blazers point guard Dennis Smith Jr., Duke senior forward Joey Baker and Arkansas senior guard Au’Diese Toney.
“We went back there for a summer vacation, and decided it was the right thing to do. It was an amazing senior year. My teammates took me in with open arms. There were no chemistry issues whatsoever.”
Making up the backcourt were Hall and 5-10 sophomore shooting guard Brad Dickey.
Dickey, who has amassed 243 career victories as a coach with stints at Edgewood, Tipton, Franklin and currently Trinity Lutheran, a Class A program in Seymour, credits the example set by two of that team’s primary backup players.
Tony Phifer, a 6-2, 200-pound senior who led Tipton in scoring the year before, assumed the role of sixth man and defensive stopper. Mike Hall, a 5-9 guard and Greg’s older brother, was another player instrumental in making younger teammates feel welcome.
“They shouldn’t have liked us, but they did,” said Dickey, laughing. “They were fabulous to us, and they wanted to win. It was probably a few years into me being a coach for me to see how special that was.
“They were just great to us, and great to our program.”
Sophomore Leroy Johnson and junior Scott Weddell were instrumental, as well, as other key reserves.
“Greg Hall was a great ball-handler,” said Dickey. “And I had enough sense to throw the ball inside to the tall kids.”
The Blue Devils opened sectional with a 69-61 victory over Rossville, downed Clinton Central, 72-51, in a semifinal and then eliminated Tri-Central in the final.
A week later, Plainfield ended Tipton’s season with a 59-47 triumph in a semifinal at the Frankfort Regional.
The 1985-1986 Blue Devils started a mini-dynasty at Tipton, which won two of the next three Frankfort sectionals. The 1988-1989 squad, featuring junior guard and future Purdue standout Matt Waddell, won a regional title before losing to eventual state runner-up Kokomo, 57-50, in a semistate semifinal at Mackey Arena.
Since the debut of class hoops, three consecutive Tipton ball clubs from 2011-2013 and all coached by Dickey, made it to a Class 2A semistate.
Vandevender eventually returned to North Carolina to play for Campbell University, but still keeps in contact with many of his teammates from his brief time as a Blue Devil.
Everyone who played a role in or paid money to watch that 1985-1986 Tipton team understands what a special time it was.
“I have fond memories of not only our team, but what it brought to the community,” said Greg Hall. “I definitely feel blessed to be raised in a community like Tipton because we always knew they supported us.
“To help bring a sectional championship back to Tipton was certainly very special.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.