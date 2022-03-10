Kokomo boys basketball players and coaches carried home fragments of sectional netting nearly each of the final 14 seasons of single-class basketball (1984-1997).
The 1989-1990 Western Panthers were the so-called fly in the ointment.
Coach Tom Lewis was in his sixth season of a 13-year run in charge of the Panthers program, one that a season earlier had been doubled-up by the host Kats in a sectional semifinal, 72-36, inside Memorial Gymnasium.
That Kokomo squad, led by Basil Mawbey and implementing the coach’s customary flypaper 2-3 zone defense, finished runner-up to Lawrence North at the State Finals at Market Square Arena. Western, however, completed a 14-8 season, and felt it had much to prove once practices began the following fall.
In time, it did.
“As a group, we played really well together, and maximized our talents,” said Scott Gaskins, the senior point guard on the second and last Western sectional champion in the single-class era, joining the 1983 squad. “We made the most of what we had. We all had the goal of winning sectional and worked hard over the [previous] summer.
“We didn’t care who scored the points or how many shots we took during a game.”
The 6-foot-1 Gaskins teamed with 6-foot junior shooting guard Bart Miller, and senior forwards Pat Sanders and Ezra Hendrickson to form the seasoned nucleus. The Panthers’ other starter, junior Chris Tuberty was, like Sanders and Hendrickson, in the 6-1 or 6-2 range; Bob Jamison, an immediate post presence at 6-4, 220 pounds, was usually the first player off the bench.
Guards Todd Gaylor and Bart Irwin, both juniors, were two more key backups.
Playing a regular-season schedule featuring Noblesville and Kokomo, the Panthers lost to both the Millers and Wildkats, not to mention longtime county rival Taylor.
However, once the postseason began, Western exacted revenge on all three, starting with the Panthers edging the Titans in overtime, 67-62, in the opening round of sectional.
“That was our escape game,” said Lewis, now 75 and living in Spring Hill, Florida (35 miles north of Clearwater), with his wife, Doris. “They had us beat.”
In the semifinal, Western scored a 63-52 decision over Kokomo, then hammered Northwestern, 79-55, in the championship contest. A week later, the Panthers’ payback tour continued with a win over Noblesville in the second semifinal of the Anderson Regional, 64-58.
Western returned to the Wigwam at night, losing to the host Indians, 85-69, for a final record of 19-6.
Anderson eventually made it to the Final Four against Concord in front of a national-record 41,046 spectators at the Hoosier Dome in Indianapolis. The Indians lost, 70-66, with the Minutemen falling to Damon Bailey and Bedford North Lawrence in the championship game, 58-55.
All of which, if anything, makes Western’s accomplishments that much more impressive.
Hendrickson, an outstanding soccer player before Western had a soccer program, competed collegiately for Drake University where he was a three-time all-Missouri Valley Conference selection and third-team All-American as a senior. He later embarked on a professional soccer career as a player before turning his attention to coaching.
In November, Hendrickson was named head coach of Major League Soccer club Chicago Fire.
Hendrickson led Western in scoring during that memorable winter at Western with an average of 15.8 points. Sanders was close behind at 15.2 with Miller and Tuberty chipping in 11.3 and 9.2 a contest, respectively. Hendrickson and Sanders both averaged 7.1 rebounds per game.
Gaskins, meanwhile, contributed 6 points per game, but his per-game assist standard (9.6) might as well be in permanent ink in the Western record book.
“Our front line guys were very athletic, and all five starters were good all-around basketball players,” said Lewis. “The latter half of the season, Ezra Hendrickson just got better and better and better. All three of our front line guys shot between 55- and 60-percent from the field, and the key to that was Gaskins.
“He was such a great passer. Presses gave us very little trouble.”
The 3-point line was still in its early stages for Indiana high school basketball. Miller drained 46 of 111 attempts (41.4%); the rest of the team combined for only 65 more attempts.
Western has since captured seven sectional Class 3A boys basketball championships since the advent of a multiclass postseason. The 2003-2004 Panthers won the program’s lone regional before losing to Bellmont, 58-46, at semistate.
Lewis-coached Western clubs went 2-7 in sectional play following the 1989-1990 season, the coach’s final outing a 58-46 loss to Northwestern at sectional. He remained at Western another 12 years, guiding the Panthers fortunes in boys golf and tennis.
History tends to treat sports teams differently, but Lewis will always have fond memories of his lone sectional titlist.
“That was one of my favorite teams,” said Lewis, who came to Western after coaching stints at South Central, East Noble and Mishawaka. “The whole was greater than the sum of its parts.
“It was a great bunch of kids who have grown up to be good adults.”
