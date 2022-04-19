The River States Conference’s athletes of the week for April 11-17 include IU Kokomo women’s golfer Brandi Jones and IUK baseball players Pat Mills and Owen Callaghan.
Jones won the individual title in the IU East Spring Invitational at Forest Hills C.C. (par 73). The Maconaquah product bested the field of 41 golfers with rounds of 81 and 78. That won by two shots over second place and notched her 11th career victory.
Mills won Player of the Week for baseball after leading the Cougars to four conference wins. The Western product hit .389 (7 for 18) with four home runs and a triple. He drove in seven runs and scored four runs. For the season, Mills is leading IUK in batting average (.365), runs (42), doubles (13), home runs (15), triples (3) and RBI (40).
Callaghan won Pitcher of the Week after throwing eight sharp innings in a 9-1 victory over Brescia. He allowed one run and one hit, struck out 12 and walked three. With a 6-3 season record, he tops the Cougars in wins.
