Troy Benedict hit a hole-in-one while playing Sunday at American Legion G.C. He used a 9-iron to ace No. 6, which played 131 yards. Ian Benedict, Scott Benedict, Steve Dillon and Dan May witnessed the shot.
Bryan Mose and Marc McDermott also hit recent aces. Mose's shot came at Chippendale G.C. He used a 7-iron to ace No. 5, which played 163 yards. Scott Robinson, Eric Creighton and Terry Denton witnessed the shot. McDermott's ace came at Wildcat Creek G.C. It came on No. 3, which plays 158 yards, and he used a 7-iron. Nicholas Quick witnessed the shot.
Benedict's ace was the second of his career. For Mose and McDermott, it was their first each.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.