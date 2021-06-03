USA Basketball has announced that three current Purdue players have been invited to attend the 2021 USA Basketball Men’s U19 World Cup Team training camp.
The athletes, age 19 years or younger, will compete June 20-22, in Fort Worth, Texas, in hopes of being named to the 12-member team that will represent the USA at the 2021 FIBA U19 World Cup.
Purdue’s invitees are sophomore Jaden Ivey and freshmen Caleb Furst and Trey Kaufman-Renn. Purdue leads the way with three players trying out for the squad, while Gonzaga, Baylor and Ohio State (Meechie Johnson, Zed Key) both have two. Wisconsin’s Jonathan Davis is the lone other Big Ten representative.
Purdue has had major success in the U19 World Cup in each of the last three events. Caleb Swanigan won gold in Greece in 2015, Carsen Edwards won bronze in Egypt in 2017 and Trevion Williams was a gold medalist in Greece in 2019.
This year’s U19 World Cup will be played in Latvia from July 3 to 11.
The team will be coached by TCU’s Jamie Dixon and assisted by Stanford’s Jerod Haase and Yale’s James Jones.
Purdue coach Matt Painter serves as the chair of the USA Basketball Men’s Basketball Junior National Team Committee.
