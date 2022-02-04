FISHERS — In his groundbreaking tell-all book “Ball Four,” the late Jim Bouton wrote, “You spend a good piece of your life gripping a baseball, and in the end it turns out that it was the other way around all the time.”
The line has rang true to ballplayers for decades, especially those who have long hung up their spikes.
Kevin Howell is one of them. Like so many fellow ballplayers, Howell was looking for a hobby after years of wear and tear finally caught up to him.
The Kokomo native and Northwestern grad thought about the old baseball glove given to him by an art teacher when Howell was 16 years old — a 1950s infielder’s mitt.
It led him to start Hoosier Vintage Gloves. Today, Howell spends his free time restoring baseball gloves. With patience, he gives the artifacts new life as display pieces or prepares them so they can take a few more thuds during a game of catch.
•••
“I’ve always loved baseball,” Howell said. “I’ve always been a baseball nut.”
It’s the most obvious comment Howell made one afternoon inside his Fishers basement.
There’s Chicago Cubs memorabilia on the wall, celebrating the team’s 2016 World Series championship. There are some old bats. A few vintage Wilson A2000 gloves serve as the permanent downstairs residents.
“Those will never leave my basement,” Howell said, as he rattles off the year of each based on their web designs.
Behind the bar are images of dead-ball era players, reminiscent of the T206 tobacco cards. On a wall next to his work era, some of Howell’s favorite baseball cards are on display. He’s parted ways with his junk wax in exchange for singles he remembers from when he was a kid.
A shelf of mitts serves as a timeline showing the evolution of the ball glove.
There are the old-style finger gloves that look like rugged work gloves. Some are from the 1890s. There are a few with just one or two pieces of leather connecting thumb to index finger — the humble beginnings of the web. There’s one made of suede.
The ones from the 1800s are white and look unlike the modern-day ball gloves with their crisscross lacing and intricate web designs.
A worthy historian, Howell knows his mitts. He pulls out a Nokona G-1 model. It would have been issued to a soldier in World War II. Howell said when soldiers were drafted, they could indicate if they wanted a baseball glove to use during downtime.
“I love the history of mitts,” Howell said. “That’s what I love talking about and blogging about.”
•••
Howell is a self-taught glover — the term for one who works on gloves. He exclusively works on gloves made before 1990.
“It’s a large community, but there’s not a lot of people doing vintage gloves,” he said.
Restoring is a three-step process: clean, relace, condition. There’s a lot more to it, though.
Howell removes the lace from a glove after cleaning. He keeps bands of black, brown and blonde leather lace on hand. He buys it in bulk.
Relacing can be difficult as some lacing jobs are complicated, especially when you start tugging on the lace around the web.
Howell takes notes as he removes lace and draws his own schematics to make sure he can restore a glove to its original glory.
Patience isn’t just a virtue for glovers — it’s a necessity.
“It really is a labor of love,” Howell said. “I see it as more of an art form.”
Howell developed his own conditioner solution with white vinegar and dish soap that rehydrates the leather, bringing back its color and smoothness, even if it’s been kept in damp garage for decades.
A wooden box stores Howell’s tools. It’s quite the collection.
There are mallets to shape the pocket. Scissors to cut lace. Different brushes, including a toothbrush, to scrub a glove down. There’s a sewing machine and kit to repair a glove’s stitching. Howell’s daughter, Jillian, taught him how to sew.
There is at least one pair of chopsticks and a few packs of unopened bodkin needles from Hobby Lobby, both of which are good for helping direct lace through a glove’s holes.
•••
“Are people actually buying this stuff?” Howell’s wife asked him when he started Hoosier Vintage Gloves.
They most certainly are.
Howell has done close to 100 gloves since launching Hoosier Vintage Gloves in 2019. His business lives on Instagram, another tip from his daughter and “number one employee.” He also has a shop on Etsy.
The majority of Howell’s work is finding old gloves, refurbishing them and selling them.
“I am definitely the one in the antique mall,” Howell said.
He also gets requests from people who send him their gloves.
“I like the story behind the mitt,” Howell said.
Every glove has one.
And sometimes Howell is able to continue a glove’s story.
“My best days are when I get videos from grandpas and dads playing catch with the glove I brought back to life,” he said. “I get a lot of fulfillment from that.”
Howell’s glove work has opened a few doors already. Hoosier Vintage Gloves partnered with the Negro Leagues Baseball Museum in Kansas City for the museum’s 100th anniversary. Howell sold some gloves and donated proceeds to the museum and received free advertising in return.
•••
It takes Howell a couple days to completely restore a glove.
Most gloves have a tag on them. That’s the embroidered or stitched branding, usually on the back of the hand, such as “Rawlings” or “Wilson.”
A good tag, accurate to the model and preferably year, can really bring a glove restoration project together.
Howell is a self-titled “tag nerd” and keeps extra tags on hand for the gloves he works on. He might even purchase an old glove for only its tag. These are called donor gloves.
The extra tags are kept in plastic baseball card sleeves.
Ink can be one of the biggest challenges in restoring a glove. A glove might have a player’s name written in heavy, permanent marker.
Howell said if the ink is seeped into the leather, below the first layer, it’s not likely coming out. Lexol, a leather conditioner, or alcohol can help, though.
“That is probably one of the trickiest maneuvers,” he said.
Some glove owners request the ink be left in, such as if it’s their dad’s and has their name on it.
Howell is happy to oblige, preserving the memories behind the ink-stained leather.
Howell’s work can be found on Instagram and Etsy by searching Hoosier Vintage Gloves.
