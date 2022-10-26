Eastern’s football lineage, now more than six decades in the making, is highlighted in green marker by four teams that finished the season undefeated.
The last was the 1974 Comets. Led by then-third-year coach Willard Rice, the Comets were chalking up victories and expanding the imaginations of Greentown residents 11 years before Indiana unveiled the open-door postseason format that remains today.
Despite a 10-0 record that included holding six opponents scoreless, Eastern was done in by a confusing points system that focused on a team’s strength of schedule to determine playoff qualifiers.
And not many of them.
Indiana had just introduced a three-classes playoff structure in those pre-disco days; Eastern was part of Class A, which eventually crowned Garrett as its state champion with a 20-6 victory over North Knox in the title game.
The format, born a year earlier (1973), allowed each of the three classes to select four teams, meaning an undefeated squad like Eastern’s could be excluded from the playoffs.
Which, frustratingly, is precisely what happened.
“And I think we could’ve beat [Garrett] by 20 points,” said Rice, a 1967 Kokomo High School graduate who played quarterback for the Wildkats, and, later, at Ball State. “We were good. We were really good. But that’s me talking as a coach.”
Rice graduated college in 1971 and served one season as an assistant under former Eastern coach Twyman Patterson.
Patterson left to take the head coaching job at New Castle, and Rice, only 23 at the time, was named his successor.
Rice’s first two Comets ball clubs pieced together seven-win seasons. Yet in and around Greentown, memories of the first half of the 1960s remained relatively fresh – Eastern from 1962-1964 was 27-0, dominating opponents by a points total of 1,037-141 to go along with 12 shutouts.
Patterson’s final team in 1971 was a force, as well, posting an 8-0-1 mark.
“I think we lost three games the year before [1973], and some of the alumni kind of got in our faces and said we should never lose three games. It was completely unacceptable,” remembers Ray Ashcraft, a senior defensive end/fullback on the 1974 Comets. “I just said, ‘Wait until next year.’”
Three of Eastern’s first five triumphs (against Hamilton Heights, Northwestern and Southwood) during the 1974 season were by seven or fewer points. Not-so-convincing data for those wanting to compare this Comets team to those heavyweights of the past.
However, a 41-0 domination of Western in Week 6 seemed to shift Rice’s team into another gear. Eastern outscored its final five foes, 176-28.
On offense, senior quarterback Daryl Beachy ran the show. Handing the football off to Brad Winger, one of the most-dangerous open-field runners in program history (then and now), was a most productive option with either Ashcraft or Gary King lining up at fullback. Tom Roseberry was also called on to run the ball.
Eastern’s offensive line included center Brad Riley, tackles Jim Chase and Jim Farley and tight end Pete Kemp. Standouts on defense included linebackers Marty Eagle and Monty Stout and defensive backs Jeff Childs, Jack Haines and Randy Foland.
Meanwhile, special teams were in good feet with senior Terry Kingseed, a future Purdue University punter, handling that part of the game.
“I think it was just the size of our front four, and the speed and agility of the linebackers,” said Ashcraft. “Of course, Cass and Oak Hill scored some points on us, but most of our games were shutouts.”
Eastern’s varsity roster was comprised of approximately 35 players during that era. The Comets’ gold helmets carries the words “Rat Patrol” just above the facemask.
Nearly a half-century after the fact, Rice can’t pinpoint why that moniker was used, though the television show “The Rat Patrol” did air from 1966-1968.
Whatever the case, the coach looks back on that season fondly.
“For being a 1A school, they were unbelievable,” said Rice, who has lived in Greensburg the past 13 years with his wife, Kathy. “They worked hard, they worked in the weight room and didn’t complain. There was a sense of family.”
This held true even after weightlifting sessions in the summer when Comets players and coaches engaged in 90-minute indoor hockey games inside the elementary school gymnasium.
There was no air conditioning, making it in the neighborhood of 89 degrees during competition.
Whether the 1974 Eastern Comets would have won a state title if invited to the postseason party continues to be discussed today by those who were around to remember.
“For me, personally, that we could go 10-0 with six shutouts … I would’ve thought we could have won at least one postseason game,” said Ashcraft. “We should’ve had a chance to play outside our normal area.”
