Three decades after the fact, there are photographs, game programs and sheets of notebook paper that display a somewhat faded version of Mistina Oliver’s penmanship.
Other members of Kokomo’s girls basketball teams of the early-1990s are able to make the same claim.
Categorizing that history-making wave of Lady Kats ball clubs as a dynasty doesn’t come close to doing the program justice. They were a phenomenon in ways Howard County hadn’t witnessed previously, and, honestly, hasn’t seen since.
This isn’t to suggest other great local teams haven’t dribbled and screened their way through people’s hearts.
Cliché as it sounds, the Lady Kats were rock stars.
“We couldn’t go to the mall or to restaurants without people coming up and wanting an autograph,” said Oliver, the first-year Western girls basketball coach who helped form the nucleus of KHS squads claiming single-class state championships in 1992 and 1993.
“We did autograph sessions at Memorial Gym, and people would say they had been in line for three hours.”
Understandably so.
Kokomo from the fall of 1991 to February of 1994 rolled up a 76-5 record with three consecutive trips to Market Square Arena in Indianapolis. The 1992-1993 club, the focal points being seniors Tiffany Longworth-Boruff, Oliver and Cari Stover-Richards — all eventual Indiana All-Stars — and junior Debbie Benziger-Dudukovich (a 1994 All-Star), was ranked No. 1 nationally much of that season by USA Today.
The Lady Kats were on the verge of a three-peat, but struggled offensively in the fourth quarter against Lake Central in the 1994 championship, losing, 44-42.
Coach Mike McCroskey’s 1996 team also finished its season in downtown Indy, losing a decision to eventual champ Center Grove in the morning semifinal.
It was a run that attracted crowds ranging from 3,000-5,500 at Memorial Gym.
Lady Kats supporters were loud, proud and growing in number daily. By the 1992-1993 season, pink had become the dominant color theme, something of a left-handed compliment to the 1990-1991 Warsaw team that made it to the state championship game fueled by a fan base waving orange and/or green towels.
“It was truly amazing,” said Longworth-Boruff, who is in her fifth year working as a counselor at Taylor High School. “I honestly haven’t seen anything like it. We didn’t realize the impact we had on people at the time.
“Now that I look back, we had the best fans. They were our sixth man, for sure.”
In those days of no Internet, social media or cell phones, the concept of so-called prep super teams happened organically.
Such was the case at Kokomo.
Longworth, formerly a student at Anderson Highland, moved here prior to her eighth-grade school year (1988-1989). The same was true with Stover, a move-in from Fort Wayne around the same time.
Oliver arrived a year later, a transfer from Tri-Central.
“We didn’t know each other,” said Longworth-Boruff. “Cari moved in from Fort Wayne, and Misti from Tri-Central, so it just worked out that way. The first time I remember seeing Cari, it was before our eighth-grade year, and she hadn’t played a lot of basketball.”
McCroskey had previously been the girls basketball coach at Haworth. When the two city schools merged in time for the 1983-1984 school year, McCroskey, a 1968 KHS graduate, began phasing red and blue back into his wardrobe.
He and his assistant coaches sensed something big might be on the horizon during practices leading up to the 1989-1990 season.
“The year before all those kids came in as freshmen, we thought we did one of our best jobs, and we won seven games,” said McCroskey, 72, laughing. “Without question, we felt like if we were ever going to do it, it was going to be with that group.
“To me, what stood out about those kids is how competitive they were. Our practices, they were a war. Secondly, to have all that talent, they were very unselfish on the basketball court. Those kids had charisma, they played with enthusiasm and Kokomo fans loved our style of play. We pressed, we shot the ‘3’ and we ran.”
McCroskey, who later coached at Northwestern and Carroll for six seasons apiece, was inducted into the Indiana Basketball Hall of Fame in 2012. Closer to home, the Howard County Sports Hall of Fame inducted Longworth-Boruff as part of its third class (2005); Benziger went in two years later, followed by McCroskey in 2008, Oliver in 2016, Stover in 2018.
To better demonstrate how special Kokomo girls hoops was then, the program is on its eighth coach since McCroskey stepped aside following the 1996-1997 season.
“When I talk about that time of my life, I tell people it was one of the most cherished times,” said Oliver. “Being in those moments was so surreal.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.