Kokomo, IN (46901)

Today

Periods of rain. Snow may mix in. High 44F. Winds N at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 80%. Rainfall near a quarter of an inch..

Tonight

Cloudy and windy this evening. Snow showers developing after midnight. Low near 30F. Winds NNW at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of snow 40%. Higher wind gusts possible.