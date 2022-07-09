Whether there’s ever been a legitimate boys golf dynasty in Indiana remains up for debate.
No program has ever captured three consecutive team state championships, though Kokomo’s Wildkats, dominant in the back half of the 1980s with a trio of titles over a four-year span, were about as close as it gets.
John Bingaman coached the 1985 and 1986 Wildkats to the top at Old Oakland Golf Course in the final two years the State Finals played out at that venue.
With Dave Pettay at the helm in 1988, Kokomo slipped past South Bend Adams by a single stroke at Golf Club of Prestwick in Avon. Not to be overlooked, the 1987 Kats, Pettay’s first team as head coach and led by meet medalist Chris Williamson, placed fourth.
The Ousley brothers, Jon, Jeff and Jim, combined to collect five championship medals during Kokomo’s title run.
Jeff Ousley, a 1988 graduate, was a starter on all three.
“It’s crazy. We grew up golfing and not really thinking anything of it,” Jeff Ousley said. “Just to be part of a championship team with a brother, then on one by yourself and then with another brother, it’s pretty cool.
“Whether it was playing at the American Legion or the [Kokomo] Country Club, it’s just what you did. Just the depth of the teams we had. We had so many good players.”
Howard County had already established a favorable golf reputation.
The Ousleys’ father, Jerry, was a member of the 1958 Kokomo boys golf team that finished as co-champion with Anderson Madison Heights, both carding a score of 317 at Coffin Golf Course in Indianapolis. The Kats’ David Grant shot 74 to tie two others for individual medalist honors.
Prior to the 1985 season, Kokomo had had 24 different teams qualify for state, the last being nearly two decades earlier in 1966.
As it had in other sports, Kokomo and Haworth combining their student bodies in time for the 1984-1985 school year paid immediate dividends on the fairways and greens.
The Kats’ family dynamic continued in the form of another sibling duo, John and Anthony Andrews, who were fixtures in the starting lineup for the first two title teams.
The ’85 KHS squad started both Andrews brothers, Jeff and Jon Ousley and Williamson, then a sophomore. A year later, it was Jeff Ousley, Anthony Andrews, Williamson, Eric Christianson and Byron Carson.
The 1986 championship, a 22-shot victory over Michigan City Elston, is tied for the second-largest margin in State Finals history. Jeff Ousley placed second individually to Elston’s David Cunningham, 142-147.
Kokomo’s final championship lineup consisted of senior Jeff Ousley, sophomore Jim Ousley, junior Jamie Bagley, senior Mark Todd and junior Kyle Miethke.
Pettay has nothing but fond memories of that collection of talent and personalities.
“The key word there is team,” Pettay said of the 1988 squad. “They were a very close-knit group, and they just jelled. We were not the favorite going into the state meet, by any means. But they were smart kids. And we had tremendous fan support, and not just the parents of the players.
“We just always had a nice crowd. I always appreciated having them there.”
Pettay’s squad was in third-place after Day 1, carding a total score of 316 compared to second-place Warsaw (315) and leader Anderson Highland (309). The final round yielded much different results with the Wildkats producing a 324, while the Tigers and Scots imploded with totals of 337 and 347, respectively.
The team’s final 640 score was deemed good enough after Todd drained a 15-foot putt on the 18th green to clinch the deal.
“We played pretty solid and got the job done,” said Pettay.
And, though Wildkats players didn’t realize it at the time, they were becoming part of a very unique group.
Anderson was the first program to claim three state championships in four years, doing so in 1952, 1953 and 1955. More recently, Westfield celebrated supremacy at the 2013, 2015 and 2016 at Prairie View Golf Club in Carmel.
The 32 times Kokomo’s boys program has been to state ranks ninth all-time among Indiana high schools.
And though Wildkats teams have made it back to state since dominating from 1985-1988, the 2002 squad was the last to do so.
Maybe one day in the near future, Kokomo boys golf will growl again — as long as it’s not on someone’s backswing.
