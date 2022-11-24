One of the most-anticipated boys basketball games in Howard County history has become almost Woodstock-like in terms of legend and vacillating attendance figures.
All these years later, there are people who weren’t shoehorned inside a frenzied Memorial Gym on that March evening in 1975 who’ll swear up and down they were.
“I was right behind the Kokomo pep club. Those kids never sat down, so I stood the entire game,” one longtime hoops fan will offer, his or her imagination adding voice to the sectional championship game between the Wildkats and the state’s only undefeated team at the time, the 21-0 Northwestern Tigers.
“Oh, yeah,” someone else might chime in. “Remember how Northwestern didn’t come out for pregame warmups until the 16- or 17-minute mark to heighten the suspense?”
How do they know? It’s called nearly 48 years of stories, embellished or otherwise, making the rounds.
The buildup was weeks in the making. The Tigers-Kats were country vs. city, small vs. large, farm fields vs. concrete and brick, and, yes, NHS coach Steve David vs. Goliath (47-time sectional titlist Kokomo, coached by Carl McNulty).
Locals couldn’t get enough debating if Kokomo’s core of 6-foot-5 Tico Brown, forward Tim James and junior guard Tim McFarland could withstand Northwestern’s trio of perimeter marksmen — seniors Craig Sutherland and Randy Crowe and velvety junior Steve Sewell.
First, the annual sectional draw had to oblige.
It did with the Tigers drawing a bye and needing only a win over Maconaquah in the semifinal to make it to the championship game. Kokomo’s path would require defeating Western and then gaining revenge on bitter rival Haworth for a regular-season loss to make a KHS-NHS showdown a reality.
Done, done and done.
In those days, Memorial Gym promoted its seating capacity as 6,800.
The Northwestern-Kokomo showdown may or may not have raced past that number depending on the fire marshal’s mood. The building was, at minimum, full. This included fans of the other county school programs and Haworth who immediately shifted their allegiances to become part of the Tigers’ bandwagon.
Sectional bracketing forced the Kats to wear their eye-grabbing red uniforms on their home court. Thus, in virtually every way possible, it had become to seem like a home game for Northwestern.
Until the game started, that is.
The Wildkats dominated early, leading 21-10 after one quarter and 39-20 at halftime.
Led by the play of senior center Tom Oren and junior forward Brian Hudson, Northwestern, which by then had switched to a man-to-man defense, began slowly chipping away at the lead, paring the margin to seven, 59-52, with three minutes remaining in the final quarter.
It was then the ear-splitting noise ricocheting off the Memorial Gym rafters and walls had the old girl threatening to shake free from her foundation.
Kokomo remained poised, however, spreading the floor and converting free throws to win, 68-56.
Ron Barsh, an assistant under McNulty for 15 seasons (1970-1984), feels the Wildkats playing its usual unforgiving North Central Conference schedule during the regular season made all the difference.
“Had we played [Northwestern’s] schedule, we might have been 20-0, and had they played our schedule they might have been 13-7,” said Barsh, who became Kokomo’s athletic director when Kokomo and Haworth merged prior to the 1984-1985 school year. “We got better by playing better competition.
“But Northwestern had a really good team. There were so many people in Howard County who loved basketball. The atmosphere that night was unbelievable.”
Brown and James each scored 20 points for the Kats, senior forward Kevin Abney 11 and McFarland 10. Northwestern was led by Sutherland’s 19 with Crowe and Hudson adding 12 and 11 points, respectively.
David, 78, who now lives in Isle of Palms, South Carolina, with his wife, Carly, was a junior player at Eastern when the 1961 Comets lost to eventual state champion Kokomo, 76-41, in a sectional semifinal inside the very same building.
That, he said, was special. What transpired 14 years later qualified as next-level.
“That’s maybe the neatest atmosphere I’ve ever been in. Just the intensity,” said David. “Back in those days when the small schools went up against the big school, you might be able to sneak up on them.
“We couldn’t do that. Our players were a little bit tight in the beginning, and I don’t blame them. I probably was, too. The comeback we made … that showed the kind of character we had. The grittiness. I really loved those guys.”
Asked if he would have preferred the four-class postseason system of today during the 1974-1975 season, David, aware his third and final Tigers ball club might have won a state championship, pauses for a few seconds.
“No,” he said. “I think I would keep the memories just the way they are.”
