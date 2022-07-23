As a former state champion pole vaulter, Larry Ruch understood the importance of a good approach.
Once he became a coach, the same principle applied.
Thirty-five years separated Ruch clearing 13 feet as a Warsaw High School senior at the State Meet and him leading the Kokomo boys track and field team to the 1994 team championship at IUPUI.
Both views from the top were special; the latter was the Wildkats’ ninth such title and first in 57 years.
Kokomo, led by junior sprinters/long jumpers Frankie Young and Jauron Pigg and their classmate, shot put and discus specialist Bobby Pettigrew, scored 59 points to outdistance second-place Lawrence Central (40).
“We had Frankie, Jauron and Bobby, and they were our primary leaders,” said Ruch, 80, who now resides in Rochester, Indiana. “We knew when they were sophomores that they were going to be special.”
Only two years earlier, the Wildkats scored a mere 1.5 points at the 1992 state meet, tying them for a binoculars-required 65th-place in the final team standings with three other programs.
By 1993, Kokomo climbed all the way to seventh on the sport’s premier showcase, setting the stage for the two monster seasons ahead.
“I always thought that entire group we had was so close,” said Young, 45, now a deputy for the Marion County Sherriff’s Department. “And it was just that competitiveness in the neighborhood because we all grew up near each other.
“All we really cared about was kicking each other’s butts.”
Besides the 1994 squad’s junior core, the Kats featured sophomore sprinter Rolando Tyler, junior 400 runner Patrick Majors and senior distance runner J.T. Tollerson.
At state, Young, just as he had as a sophomore, won long jump, soaring the same 24 feet, 7¾ inches, a standard that remains today. He is one of 27 boys athletes in Indiana who have captured state in the same event three times since the State Meet made its debut the 1903-1904 school year.
Young’s reign continued the Kats’ string of outstanding long jumpers, as John Alsup and Patrick Pierce won state in 1990 and 1991, respectively.
Pettigrew took home the first-place medal in the shot put in 1994, his best effort covering 62 feet, 2¼ inches. He defended his crown a year later with a best of 63 feet, 6¼ inches.
The 1994 team championship also saw Pigg finish second in the long jump (24-6), Tyler blaze a time of 10.91 seconds to place third in the 100-meter dash and the 1,600 relay of Majors, Tollerson, Young and Pigg take third in 3:20.65.
Toby Green was part of the fourth-place 400-meter relay (42.82), Tollerson crossed the finish line fifth in the 1,600 (4:19.53) and Majors and Tyler picked up seventh-place medals in the 400 and 200, respectively.
Besides its nine state championships, Kokomo has the distinction of being a 10-time state runner-up in boys track and field — most in Indiana, slightly ahead of North Central with nine, and comfortably in front of Gary Mann and Hammond with six each.
Kokomo appeared poised to defend its team title the following season, though Warren Central had other ideas. The Warriors scored 53 points to outdistance the runner-up Kats, who had 39.
“Warren Central was awfully good,” said Ruch, whose involvement in KHS boys track started as freshman coach the 1964-1965 school year and continued through 1997, his final season as varsity coach.
“They had a couple of hurdlers who were top-notch.”
One of being Aubrey Herring, who would go on to be a teammate and friend of Young’s at Indiana State University. As a Sycamores senior in 1999, Young placed second in the NCAA Finals in Boise, Idaho, with a school-record jump of 26 feet, 10 inches.
That particular era of track and field talent at Kokomo extended to the coaching staff.
“We had Craig Bennett working with the long jumpers, high jumpers, shot putters and discus throwers. I worked with the sprinters and relay teams and Scott Mathias worked with the hurdlers,” said Ruch. “Paul Hamilton worked with the pole vaulters, and we had a trainer, Ed Pulver, who was great with the kids.
“It was just a total team effort.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.