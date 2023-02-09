As a student-athlete at Taylor High School, Beth Millard was No. 1 at, well, being No. 1.
The top player on the Titans girls golf and tennis teams, she was a 6-foot, 120-pound basketball talent who became the first girl from Howard County to be named to the Indiana All-Star Team.
Millard was even a force academically; she was Taylor’s co-valedictorian in 1977 with Susan Foster.
Now 63, Millard, currently known as Beth Brooke, looks back on that time of her life with tremendous fondness.
“Pure fantasyland,” said Brooke, who has lived in Lehigh Valley, Pennsylvania, located in the eastern part of the state, the past eight years. “In my neighborhood, Stonybrook, there were many of us kids the same age. Kids just really focused academically. Kids who did sports.
“It was just all active all of the time. And Taylor was just a wonderful place with teachers who were phenomenal.”
Brooke graduated from Taylor having earned 10 athletic letters. The number would have been higher, but she didn’t play sports most of her freshman year due to a slipped epiphysis in her left hip.
“I had a massive hip surgery that August, and was told I would never walk again,” said Brooke. “I spent most of my freshman year on crutches.”
Brooke did walk again, making up for lost time along the way.
She finished her high school basketball career with one sectional championship in hoops, that being the 1975-76 Titans that advanced to the regional final her junior season.
This was the first year girls basketball was a sanctioned sport in Indiana.
If it seems Brooke excelled in every sport she tried, it’s because she did. Once while playing basketball at Taylor, she corralled 34 rebounds in a single game. Brooke, a center for the Titans, also had a 44-point outing before the 3-point shot was introduced to the high school game.
Brooke averaged a double-double all three winters she played. She was a three-time team Most Valuable Player in tennis, golf and softball, as well.
“I would probably attribute it to the diversity of sports. I was a better softball player than I was a basketball player,” said Brooke. “I played shortstop, and could cover a lot of ground.
“My dad [Howard Millard] would hit me fly balls, we would play ping-pong every night and we would go shoot baskets. I was just trained coordination in many different ways.”
Brooke would become the first — hey, another first — woman to earn a basketball scholarship at Purdue University. She played three seasons for the Boilermakers, but not a fourth as her battle with anorexia reduced Brooke’s weight to 90 pounds.
She would recover from her health scare, graduating from Purdue in 1981 with a perfect 6.0 grade-point average as a industrial management and computer science major.
Not surprisingly, Brooke went on to become extremely successful professionally.
She retired three years ago from Ernst & Young, her four-decade run including her final title of Global Vice Chair of Public Policy. Brooke remains busy, however, as she serves on numerous board of directors, and is a recognized global advocate of diversity and inclusion.
She has been named to Forbes “World’s 100 Most Powerful Women” list a jaw-dropping 11 times, and is in the LGBTQ OutStanding Hall of Fame.
Recently, Brooke found the notes she used to deliver her valedictorian speech all those years ago. The theme was how every journey begins with a single step.
It’s here, Brooke is asked, if she considers herself a groundbreaker.
“I was just very blessed to have what I had,” said Brooke, who was inducted into the Indiana Basketball Hall of Fame in 2015. “My old adage is, ‘If you can, you should.’
“If you’re capable of breaking ground, break it.”
