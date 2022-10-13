Never underestimate the long-term potential of a rival coach’s pregame message.
Former Northwestern football coach Dan Robinson didn’t, and, as it turned out, neither did any of the players on the 1992 Tigers roster.
Robinson’s squad was about to play what then was then the most important game in program history, a Class 3A semistate at Angola, when Western coach Jim Plummer prepared to address his longtime county and conference rival.
Those players not raising their eyebrows might have been rolling their eyes, as if to say, “Wait … what is he doing here?”
“Interestingly, Plum came into the locker room before our semistate game at Angola,” said Ryan Oyler, a senior receiver/defensive back on that Tigers squad. “I remember vividly him saying there are 48 minutes to play this game, but a lifetime to remember.
“Little did I know he would be my father-in-law.”
Nearly 10 years later, in fact. But more on that later.
A few hours after Plummer’s talk, those decked out in purple-and-white were celebrating a 10-7 victory, keeping NHS unbeaten and making it the first football team from Howard County to qualify for a state championship.
There had been times Tigers faithful likely visualized what it would be like for one of their squads to run onto the field inside the RCA Dome.
But, really, what were the chances?
Only four years earlier, the program was winless in nine games, outscored by a total of 312-90. The first 31 seasons of NHS football (1959-1989) netted nine winning campaigns, six .500 finishes and the remainder floundering in sub-.500 waters.
Robinson, who came to Northwestern in 1982 after a stint as offensive coordinator at East Central, had a vision. One that involved implementing a sophisticated passing attack, putting bodies in the bleachers of the then-new home stadium, and, yes, winning.
Furthermore, much of Robinson’s coaching staff would be comprised of former Northwestern players and even a previous Tigers head coach in Ken Kaufman (1972-1976).
In other words, men with a genuine thirst to see NHS accomplish big things on the gridiron.
“I was very fortunate in those early days to hire some people who stayed with me for a long time,” remembers Robinson, 71, now in his fourth year as an assistant at Logansport. “I never would’ve met those people without the help of Ken Kaufman.
“We went 5-5 that first year, and that kind of established the staff and the philosophy.”
The 1992 squad was Robinson’s 11th at Northwestern. The summit of the previous decade was in 1990 when the Tigers were 11-0 before running into a buzzsaw known as perennial state power Fort Wayne Bishop Dwenger — a 41-7 road loss in a Class 3A regional.
Two years later, the program would be back.
Senior running back Ryan Mark and junior quarterback Scott Robinson were the Tigers’ offensive focal points in 1992, yet there was so much more. Oyler entered the 3A title game against Cathedral having caught 52 passes for 869 yards, while senior Brian McPike and sophomore A.J. Lohman were at 29 and 13 receptions, respectively.
And you want to talk about the sort of pick-your-poison balance coaches dream about? Northwestern in going undefeated through its first 13 games had accumulated 2,150 yards through the air and 2,016 on the ground.
Senior placekicker Matt Scherger was another threat to put points on the board having converted three field goals and 41 extra-point boots going into the championship game.
In the trenches, opponents often fashioned larger linemen than Northwestern. However, those on the 1992 ball club were tougher than a $3 ribeye.
Players such as Jason Criss, Ken Ortman and Rick Slate, a trio that averaged 5-foot-11 in height and 182 pounds.
The postseason journey during the Tigers’ dream season was, shall we say, interesting. Northwestern spent a good deal of time living on the edge those five weeks.
The Tigers slipped past a good Alexandria club, 13-12, in their sectional opener, downed Western, 35-18, in the semifinal, and scored a 21-14 overtime victory over Tipton in the final. Two OTs were needed at regional where Northwestern edged top-ranked Dwenger, 13-10, in yet another thriller before hanging on to win at Angola.
Cathedral eventually downed the Tigers, 33-14, inside the climate-controlled dome. Northwestern remained within striking distance at the half, but Scott Robinson sustaining a broken collarbone late in the third quarter didn’t help any comeback chances. Cathedral scored two touchdowns in the fourth quarter to pull away.
Jeremy VanKley, a Tigers linebacker, took home the coveted Mental Attitude Award.
“We had good people, and they were just tough. As a senior class, they just decided they weren’t going to be beat,” said coach Robinson. “I would have liked to play [Cathedral] in the snow. I think we could’ve done a better job negating their size.”
On May 11, 2002, Oyler married the former Paige Plummer, the youngest of coach Plummer’s two children. The couple has two daughters, Olivia, 18, a freshman at Ball State University, and Abigail, 13, an eighth-grader at Northwestern.
And though the 1992 football season is anything but yesterday, it sometimes still seems so to Ryan Oyler.
“I really think it was camaraderie,” said Oyler. “Football is such a violent game, you want your brothers out there with you. Scotty [Robinson] and I worked well together, and we had a great offensive line, too.
“We also had a little bit of a cocky chip on our shoulder. We had 22 seniors, too, and that makes a huge difference. We had a lot of great coaching. Great leadership. And we just refused to lose.”
