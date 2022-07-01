The old Bush Stadium in Indianapolis bears little resemblance to the building responsible for generating countless cherished baseball memories for nearly seven decades.
And yet no matter how many bricks or windows appear damaged, the old girl on West 16th Street, now featuring apartments where grandstands once stood, remains special in the history of Kokomo High School’s baseball program.
In 1985, the senior-dominated Wildkats applied the finishing touches to a 29-4 season by winning the school’s lone baseball state championship to date.
Coached by 1965 KHS graduate Mike Smith, the team downed Whiteland in the second semifinal, 8-2, and then hoisted the large, Indiana-shaped trophy that evening after defeating South Bend Washington in the title contest, 6-2.
“I had some pretty good ball clubs, but the ’85 team, the thing that stands out to me is they were a no-nonsense team,” said Smith, who guided the Kats’ fortunes on the diamond for 17 seasons (1982-1998) after an 11-year gig assisting former Kokomo coach Carl McNulty.
“They were the consummate team. And I mean that in capital letters.”
Nothing lower-case could aptly define Smith’s team, the first Kokomo baseball team to take the field after the two city high schools, Kokomo and Haworth, combined their student bodies.
Smith’s Wildkats could hit and field with the best of them. More than anything, though, they could pitch whether it was 6-foot-2 senior Troy Salinas throwing heat, junior Jeff Shrock’s pinpoint placement or the ground ball-inducing sinker of senior Ron Lasecki.
All were former Haworth students, as was leadoff hitter Jay Priest, the team’s centerfielder.
In fact, the majority of players were ex-Huskies.
“I’m a little biased about this, but our Haworth team would’ve been really good,” said Priest, who graduated with nine varsity letters having quarterbacked the 7-3 football team in the fall and being a backup guard on the semistate-qualifying boys basketball squad in the winter.
“We were stacked and ready to do some damage by our senior year.”
It turned out Priest, Salinas, Shrock, first baseman Tim Markus and others would have the kind of baseball season they had long envisioned, the differences being the color of uniform and the name on it.
All blue/gold/white blends had been replaced by red, white and blue.
“Once we all started going to school together, it was no big deal,” said Priest. “We had some success in football that year, and we had some success in basketball.”
Neither of which stacked up to what baseball achieved.
“People always say, offense, defense and pitching. And we had it all,” said Smith. “But I give pitching the slight edge as the strength of our team. Any other year, if I had any one or two of those guys, I would have felt great.”
Leading off at the plate was Priest, followed by second baseman Brian Newburn, Salinas, Markus and catcher Rick Stiner, the latter a move-in from Eastern High School. After that, designated hitter Andy Weir took his cuts, as did third baseman Jeff Behny, shortstop Mike Rennaker and left fielder Dennis Kellar.
Senior Don Imbus played in right field for the Kats; two of his classmates, infielders Shawn Mayfield and Blake Burgan, were key contributors, as well.
Kokomo’s four losses during the regular season were to, in order, Logansport (7-2), Marion (7-5), Muncie Central (6-4) and Taylor (4-3). Smith’s ball club outscored its six pre-finals postseason opponents by a total of 38-18 having captured the Kokomo Sectional, Logansport Regional and Lafayette Jeff Semistate.
This included having to gut out a 2-1 victory over another of coach George Phares’ outstanding Taylor teams in the championship game of the sectional, played at Highland Park.
Kokomo finished the season on a 15-game win streak.
Three years later, Smith brought another Wildkats team to Bush Stadium for single-class baseball’s version of a Final Four. The 1988 squad lost to Seymour in the title game, 5-1, to finish with a 24-11 record.
Almost two decades passed before another Kokomo baseball team made its way to the big city, this time in a new venue and under a new postseason format. Coach Steve Edwards’ Kats came up short against Cathedral in the Class 4A finale, 7-2, at Victory Field.
To summarize, the 1985 team, Smith’s fourth at KHS, continues to serve as the undisputed yardstick when discussing Wildkats baseball.
Kokomo surely fielded elite baseball squads at various points in the 49 years a state tournament wasn’t played (1918-1966), a nearly-half-century’s worth of potential what-ifs.
In the spring, no such questions existed. The Wildkats made sure of it.
