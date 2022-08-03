A decade and change after the fact, former Western baseball coach Ty Calloway laughs about an exchange he had with his oldest daughter.
The 2012 Panthers were hovering around .500 early in the season when Wendy (Wise) went high and inside with a pitch of her own.
“She said, ‘Dad, this might be the worst team you’ve ever had,’” remembers Calloway, 72. “I said, ‘Nah. Give them time. We’ll develop.’”
Boy, did it.
Like the majority of Western teams under Calloway’s guidance dating back to the disco era, the Panthers evolved into a quality product. Only in this case, the program took the block ‘W’ to the summit, handling Brebeuf Jesuit, 8-1, in the Class 3A championship game at Victory Field in Indianapolis.
This from a squad that held a 6-7 record after a 5-3 home loss to Lewis Cass on April 1.
Calloway, however, liked the way this group practiced, listened and prepared. Improvement, he felt, was inevitable.
From that point forward, Western won 18 of its final 20 games, the losses being at the hands of Rochester and Crown Point.
“We had several good teams and several 20-wins season,” said Calloway, basically understating the accomplishments of his program, which in his 36 years filling out lineup cards featured 18 ball clubs generating 20 or more victories and a jaw-dropping 16 times Western won the Mid-Indiana Conference — and another 16 times Western won sectional titles.
“With that 2012 team, our defense was very good. Our pitchers, the thing in high school, is that we threw strikes. Those are probably the things that carried us those three seasons [2011-2013].”
Calloway, a 1968 Western graduate, played varsity all four years of high school. He returned to his alma mater to start the 1973-1974 school year, served as the Panthers’ assistant baseball coach for four seasons under head coach Duane Keisling before taking over in 1978.
The Panthers marched as far as semistate six times with Calloway at the helm, twice under the single-class umbrella (1993 and 1994) and as a member of Class 3A in 2004, 2007, 2012 and 2013.
The fifth of those trips was the charm.
The pitching rotation of 6-foot-7 junior right-hander Ronnie Smith, junior Cameron Kuntz and sophomore Evan Warden was crucial to the Panthers’ success. Jake Florek and Nathan Kirk also saw time on the hill for Western.
Starting at first base was Florek with either Dakota LaMott or Adam Bolen playing second. Warden started at shortstop when not pitching, otherwise it was Bolen. Drew Bellus was the Panthers’ third baseman, while Kyle Ennis was behind the plate as catcher.
Left to right, the Western outfield was made up of Devon Eaker, Marcus Pingleton and Austin LaFollete.
The Panthers won sectional at West Lafayette, then defeated Mishawaka Marian and Griffith at the Plymouth Regional. Western returned to Howard County for semistate, handing Bellmont an 11-6 loss at Highland Park and stamping the program’s first trip to a state championship game.
In 2013, Calloway’s final season, Western again advanced to semistate before losing to third-ranked Norwell, 5-2, at Kokomo’s Highland Park. The Panthers finished with a 23-6 record, giving their coach a career record of 640-304-3.
Calloway was inducted into the Indiana Baseball Hall of Fame in 2012.
“It wasn’t the most powerful team as far as hitting, but it was the best bunting team I ever had,” said Calloway of the 2012 team. “Our thinking was, we’re going to get the ball down, and we’re going to score a run.”
Western scored 218 of them that season, the final eight being the most crucial.
During the celebratory aftermath, dad and daughter were able to laugh about the latter’s statement weeks earlier.
“What was ironic is after we won the game, [Wendy] came down on the field,” Calloway said. “She said, ‘Dad, you were right.’”
