The Indiana Pacers closed the pre-All-Star break portion of their schedule on a genuinely poor note. Until finally getting a win against a Milwaukee Bucks team that didn’t have Giannis Antetokounmpo, they were riding a six-game losing streak.
A key reason for the Pacers’ struggles has been the ongoing acclimation of Victor Oladipo since his return from a torn quad tendon injury. It’s still very early in the process, but he’s been one of the least efficient scorers in the NBA and that’s simply going to have to change before Indiana is going to win games more consistently.
Through seven performances, Oladipo has averaged 11.1 points, 2.0 rebounds and 2.9 assists in 25.0 minutes per game. That’s admirable on the surface, but when factoring in his poor efficiency, it’s problematic. For reference, he is producing just 0.75 points per possession, which ranks 363rd among the 374 players with at least 100 scoring possessions this season.
It’s especially important that Oladipo finds some sort of a rhythm given how his workload is going to only increase after the All-Star break. He is already attempting a team-high 0.49 field goal attempts per minute, so ramping up his involvement will only further add his imprint onto their games.
While Oladipo won’t be playing in back-to-backs, he will be able to receive up to 32-to-34 minutes per game, according to Pacers coach Nate McMillan.
"The doctors have cleared him," McMillan said. "No restrictions as far as minutes, but we’re going to be smart about it. I can play him as many minutes as I want, but we’ll look at how he comes out of those games with increased minutes and adjust accordingly.
"[Oladipo's] happy about that. His minutes will increase and become more like the starters. The starters are playing between 32 and 34 minutes. So we should be able to give him 32 to 34 minutes."
It’s clear in a variety of areas that Oladipo is still finding himself and the Pacers will hope that the recent time off will help the process. He has largely struggled to execute as a pull-up shooter in pick-and-roll situations aside from when the opposition is using drop coverage and the on-ball defender gives up plenty of space for a shot. He hasn’t yet dynamically created his own shot in these situations.
The fact that 49.2% of Oladipo’s offensive possessions have come in the form of pick-and-roll ball handling shows that the opportunities are there. It will be up to him to continue to build and establish consistency as a scorer as opposing teams adjust their coverages to not give him a comfortable amount of space at times to take pull-ups by not going under screens or by fighting harder through a re-screen.
There may need to be more of a concerted effort from McMillan to involve Oladipo in elements of the Pacers’ half-court offense that can give him momentum going towards the paint. He hasn’t been used much in off-screen situations and hasn’t received many handoffs. Going away from such a strong reliance on stagnant high pick-and-rolls until he finds himself seems to be key.
There have been issues from Oladipo in terms of getting to the basket often within the half-court and finding a way to execute on the finish. Only 20% of his shot attempts in this setting have come around the basket and he is producing just 0.867 points per possession. Not being able to get to the basket as much was expected early on, but he hasn’t overcompensated for it by making a strong impact in other areas.
“I didn’t know what to expect. I feel good,” Oladipo told J. Michael of the IndyStar. “It’s a process. My mentality and my approach can never change. Eventually my body will follow.”
Managing to make an impact without the basketball in his hands will be pivotal for Oladipo. As it was shown during the Pacers’ win over the Bucks prior to the break, running the offense more through T.J. Warren, in general, and through Malcolm Brogdon in clutch time can lead to strong results. That means Oladipo will need to be able to contribute as an off-ball threat at least in key moments.
So far, Oladipo has struggled considerably in complementary situations. He is shooting just 1-of-18 (5.6%) on catch-and-shoot attempts and that’s unacceptably poor. It’s clear that real growth should occur in this component of offense for the All-Star guard, but it will need to happen sooner rather than later. Ideally, the break in the schedule would have been utilized to get these reps in.
There are a lot of scoring options the Pacers can turn to and it’s crucial they don’t try to rely too much on Oladipo like they did before his injury. It’s crucial for Indiana that a player like Warren continue to receive heavy involvement in the offense given he’s provided genuinely elite efficiency for a high-volume scorer compared to the rest of the league. In addition, they have Domantas Sabonis, Brogdon and Myles Turner to still maintain involvement, too.
The Pacers will only go as far as Oladipo can take them given the significant role they have allowed him to play since his return. If he can find his form down the stretch run, Indiana could be at least interesting during the first round of the playoffs. If not, it’s difficult to envision them accomplishing much of anything in 2019-20.
