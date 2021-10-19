After an offseason that consisted mostly of keeping the same core together, the Indiana Pacers have furthered their commitment to a key member of the organization. Malcolm Brogdon received a two-year, $45 million contract extension — making him signed through the 2024-25 season.
Brogdon had two years remaining on the four-year deal he received in part of the sign-and-trade deal that sent him from the Milwaukee Bucks to the Pacers two summers ago. Now, he is guaranteed to receive $89.3 million through 2024-25.
Brogdon has struggled to stay healthy throughout his NBA career, but has been quite effective when available. Last season, he posted career-best averages of 21.2 points and 5.2 rebounds while also chipping in 5.9 assists per game.
Based on recent trade rumors around the league, there appeared to be scenarios where major changes could have occurred. The Pacers were linked to NBA All-Star Ben Simmons in trade discussions with the Philadelphia 76ers — resulting in little traction as the team lacks a superstar to be able to put into a trade package.
"Philadelphia has been unmoved by the Pacers' ability to offer Malcolm Brogdon and Caris LeVert as the headliners of a trade package," NBA insider Marc Stein wrote in a recent piece. "No matter how unrealistic it sounds, Portland's Damian Lillard remains the type of starry target Morey seeks."
Days prior to the Indiana Pacers’ regular-season opener, Brogdon is now no longer eligible to be traded for the remainder of the 2021-22 season due to the rules associated with agreeing to an extension that furthers his current contract to four seasons.
With the Pacers now surely out of the Simmons sweepstakes, the full focus can be placed on the current group and what it can achieve under new coach Rick Carlisle, who has big plans for Brogdon.
"Ever since I've been in the fold here, he's been taking the reins as the leader," Carlisle said, via Pacers.com. "He's the one that got these guys to come in early and commit to being here early. [It's] a huge advantage when you have a new staff. The more you can get to know everybody, it really really helps."
There already appears to be a strong synergy between Carlisle and Brogdon — something that hasn’t always happened for the veteran NBA coach with his starting point guard. Now, both are signed to the franchise for the next four seasons.
There are still some key questions the Pacers face regarding the long-term roster construction plans of the team. T.J. Warren remains sidelined due to stress fractures in his feet yet is on an expiring deal. Meanwhile, the frontcourt still consists of Myles Turner and Domantas Sabonis in an increasingly small-ball-oriented league.
Warren showed to be capable of quite an impressive impact when he played the four spot in the NBA Bubble — posting averages of 26.6 points, 6.3 rebounds, and 2.4 assists. He has yet to remain healthy enough to show if he can relatively sustain such production but the intrigue of keeping him long-term remains.
There has been a ‘‘positive’ development for Warren after recently receiving a scan of his foot — as Carlisle told reporters. Carlisle noted Warren’s recovery remains a matter of "weeks not days" as the team is taking a long-term approach.
Turner is healthy to begin the regular season after coming off a season-ending injury of his own. He also remains eligible to receive a contract extension and is signed through just 2022-23. Could he be a dark-horse candidate to receive a deal of his own? That remains to be seen.
If the Pacers seek to break up the two-big frontcourt pairing it appears as though making a move sooner rather than later makes the most sense. It’s difficult to receive significant value for players who are on an expiring deal — making it important in such a scenario to make a trade before the midseason deadline.
From an individual standpoint, Turner would stand to benefit from playing on a team where he can be the sole big man on the floor. There is no shortage of opportunistic finishing and rebounding opportunities that come from playing such a role — further solidifying his production for future earnings.
Meanwhile, there are doubts regarding whether the Pacers can win with two big men given they remain outside of elite territory on both offense and defense with the current personnel. Indiana may need to fully commit to a particular identity and fully embrace it in its roster construction before reaching its stride long-term.
After Brogdon received his contract extension, he will be around long-term and play an important role regardless of the route the Pacers choose to take in the roster construction department.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.