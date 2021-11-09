The Indiana Pacers’ 94-91 victory over the Sacramento Kings on Sunday was a true game of ‘firsts’ for the team — providing some reason for optimism going forward.
After five straight road losses to begin the season, the Pacers finally managed to achieve their first victory away from Gainbridge Fieldhouse. Indiana also achieved its first win in a game decided by three points or less — ending a three-game losing streak in such situations.
The Kings put forth a respectable effort down the stretch and nearly tied the game. With 4.8 seconds left to play, Tyrese Haliburton had an open look from the perimeter to potentially take a one-point lead. While Haliburton’s catch-and-shoot jumper didn’t drop, he converted on his previous attempt at the 1:28 mark of the fourth quarter.
"Tyese with an open 3 for game at the end, I'll take that in any close game," Kings coach Luke Walton said, via The Associated Press. "We know we have a long way to go still. This one hurts."
The Pacers relied on hard-nosed defensive execution throughout the contest in order to overcome a 6-of-25 (24%) performance from deep. Myles Turner led the way in this regard with five blocks while pulling down a game-high 13 defensive rebounds while also being a key factor in plays that did not show up in the box score.
“[Turner] was our most prolific plus-minus guy, and it’s not a coincidence,” Pacers coach Rick Carlisle said. “He takes pride in protecting the rim. He also mixed in the right amount of physical play. Myles is playing at a high level right now. It’s great to see a guy who cares so much about his team and this franchise play with so much effectiveness.”
Indiana contained the Kings to fewer than 25 points in each quarter of the game. On most nights, that would be likely to result in a sizable scoring differential, but the game came down to the wire where the Pacers elevated their defensive execution.
Perhaps most important of all was the Pacers’ execution defensively down the stretch of the game partly due to involving Turner with the closing group — something that did not occur in a handful of games early this season.
"A very determined group of guys that were in a bend-but-don't-break mode," Carlisle said. "The last two or three stops were really symbolic of who we need to be as a team defensively. Grit, physical, smart, not fouling and then being able to come up with rebounds."
Putting forth a strong defensive effort is something the Pacers needed to show given the underachieving results the team has experienced on that end. So far, Indiana has posted a 108.7 defensive rating (24th) through 11 games despite having an elite shot-blocker to anchor the unit in the paint.
The Pacers have fielded their regular starting backcourt of Malcolm Brogdon and Caris LeVert in just two games as Brogdon became sidelined shortly after LeVert returned into the fold. Brogdon previously dealt with a hamstring injury but was ruled out against Sacramento due to a non-COVID-related illness.
There has been an admirable effort from Chris Duarte to hold down the fort while key guards have been in and out of the lineup. The rookie has averaged 16.0 points, 4.5 rebounds and 2.4 assists — providing pivotal results early in his NBA career.
With a perimeter of Brogdon, LeVert and Duarte, the Pacers can get by and that will be the team’s personnel in the starting lineup if Brogdon can return to the lineup and the group stays healthy. Doing so has previously proven to be a challenge.
T.J. Warren remains sidelined for the foreseeable future as he is still recovering from stress fractures in his foot. However, there was an encouraging update on Warren’s recovery from Shams Charania of The Athletic on Monday.
“There’s optimism that Pacers swingman TJ Warren will be able to make his season debut sometime in late December or January, sources said. Warren missed all but four games in 2020-21 and has yet to play this season due to lingering issues from his injured left foot. He recently got out of a walking boot and is progressing in his rehab.”
Warren played in just four games last season due to stress fractures in his foot before being ruled out indefinitely — ultimately never to return to the lineup. Indiana will be one of the deeper teams in the NBA if he can not only return to the fold but stay healthy and find a rhythm after he does.
The Pacers return to action on Wednesday when they face the Denver Nuggets in part of a five-game Western Conference road trip. A matchup against a shorthanded team led by the reigning MVP will still be a key test.
