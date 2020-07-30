With the conclusion of the scrimmages, the NBA on Thursday began the seeding games that will eventually lead to the playoffs. For the Indiana Pacers, they could potentially be without All-Star forward Domantas Sabonis as he has been ruled out indefinitely as he deals with plantar fasciitis.
There is a possibility Sabonis will be unable to participate in the resumption of the NBA season altogether. If that happens, the Pacers will rely on a small-ball lineup that features Myles Turner in a more traditional center role and alongside him will be T.J. Warren at the four spot.
By not using two big men in the same lineup, Indiana has more floor spacing on offense with more of a free-flowing style. Having the stretch-five skill-set with the ability to put the ball on the floor that Turner brings to the table adds additional intriguing possibilities for this particular combination of players. The opposing team has to be on point with their rotations and reads almost every possession to avoid potential breakdowns.
In the quick look at the lineup the Pacers have been able to get from scrimmages, it’s clear teams will frequently switch against screen contact. This has placed a greater emphasis on Turner needing to post-up and capitalize on the size advantage he possesses, which thus far he has done with success. Many of his 32 combined points in the two scrimmages came in this way.
"I really like what I've seen from [Turner] since this restart," McMillan said. "He's come back and seems to have matured even more since that four-month layoff. He has a great spirit about him."
Being tasked with handling more responsibility of a traditional big man will only help Turner to sharpen his skill-set in areas he isn’t often relied upon. He will be required to be the Pacers’ best rebounder on the floor at any given time he plays. In addition, he will serve as the lone interior scoring option in which to turn.
The seeding games will be a prime opportunity for Turner to become better acclimated with his adjusted responsibilities. It will also serve as a period where he can play through mistakes and apply what he had worked on during the time off. This will be out of necessity for the team, unlike any other time in his NBA career.
"I have to learn to be more patient," Turner said. "Every time I touched the ball, I rushed a little bit. That was a little more because of excitement and nerves from being back. I know it's something we're going to have to use, especially when teams start switching and [I'm going against a smaller defender]. It's something I'll continue to improve on."
Something to consider, Turner was consistently achieving success against smaller players in the post, so his potential in this area has already been on display to an extent. Prior to the suspension of the NBA season, Turner was producing 0.97 points per possession on post-ups and that ranked 12th among the 34 players with at least 100 possessions worth of these plays.
"[Turner] always had the talent,” guard Victor Oladipo said. “Always had it. Now I have to be there to make sure he never forgets how good he is and continue to lift all my teammates up the best I can. We just continue to take steps in the right direction so we can do something special."
Around this time last year, Turner was gearing up to take part in the FIBA World Cup with USA Basketball and played a similar role to what he will be tasked with doing without Sabonis. With a unit full of guards and wings around him, Turner was the lone big man in the middle playing an interior-oriented style. Now, he will be applying that to his NBA team with more latitude in his role as a scorer.
The first test for Turner will come against an elite interior defender in Joel Embiid when the Pacers take on the Philadelphia 76ers on Saturday night. If he can achieve success in that matchup, it will bode well for Indiana’s outlook, in general, when it comes to stacking up with potential opponents in a playoff series.
It will also be important for the Pacers to see the viability of their small-ball personnel during the seeding games. Turner’s interior rim protection and versatility as a defender in space helps mask deficiencies from less than stellar individual defenders on the perimeter. If there are combinations that even his impact can’t help cover up, it would be troublesome throughout the course of a playoff series.
It’s important to note, the Pacers have also yet to receive a commitment from Oladipo regarding his decision whether or not to play in the seeding games. If he does elect to opt out, it would only make Turner’s impact more needed for Indiana, along with other key players — Warren and Malcolm Brogdon, in particular.
