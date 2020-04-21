In this Nov. 13, 2016, file photo, New England QB Tom Brady (12) and tight end Rob Gronkowski head to the sideline during a game against Seattle in Foxborough, Mass. Gronkowski has agreed to a reunite with Brady. The agent for the retired New England star confirmed Tuesday that pending completion of a physical, Gronkowski has agreed to play for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, who are acquiring his rights from the Patriots.